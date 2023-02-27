10 Backless Bras Made to Wear With Low-Cut Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: You don’t have to go braless if you want to wear an ensemble which has a low back, and we have the bras to prove it! We found a slew of styles that will make wearing a low-cut back easier than ever. Whether it’s a sticky bra or a different undergarment with a clever design, we covered a range of different options that will suit your needs.

The most important thing to consider while shopping these bras is the amount of support you’re looking for. Some bras may work for smaller cup sizes, but not for larger busts. Everyone will have different details which are important for what they’re looking for in a backless bra, and we have every aspect of our picks outlined for you. Check them out below!

How We Selected the 10 Best Backless Bras

We evaluated primarily based on customer reviews — consulting savvy shoppers is the best way to find out which garments work!

We sought out to find a range of price points, so every shopper can get in on the action!

We focused our search to Amazon, which notably has a wide range of undergarments that fit an impressive variety of body types!

b.tempt'd by Wacoal Women's Future Foundation Backless Strapless Bra This option is unique because of its length, which makes it feel more like a corset than an actual bra. You’re getting a little shapewear action with this piece! It does have a strap in the back, but it dips super low so it’s practically invisible. Pros Extensive sizing options

Two colors to choose from

Waist-cinching design

Stays up well Cons Sizing may be tricky

Not great for short torsos $49.85 See it!

Shiningqueen Silicone Lift Bra These sticky cups are not only perfect for low backs, they’re great for deep-V tops as well! There’s lifting as well, so count on a flattering fit. Pros Reusable

Comfortable

Totally invisible underneath clothing Cons One size and color option available

Only three cup sizes can fit this bra $16.98 See it!

Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Silicone Bra For a more full-coverage silicone sticky bra, this is the perfect choice! It has a great natural look which blends in beautifully underneath clothing, and the clasp at the front creates some stunning cleavage. Pros Tons of color options

Cup size options go up to G

Reusable

Top-selling bra Cons May not last super long

Not incredibly supportive $23.99 See it!

HACI U-Shaped Deep Plunge Bra This bra may not be ideal for garments which have a dangerously low back, but if your look has the right shape for this bra, it’s absolutely amazing! It’s also more supportive than some of the options on this list, plus the plunging shape on the front is great for lower cuts. Pros Deep plunge U shape

Multiple band sizes available

Two color options

Rave reviews Cons Only B-D cups available

$23.99 See it!

BraCuup Adhesive Bra This sticky bra boasts an interesting shape with scalloping on the top, which helps it blend in if you’re wearing a tight top or dress. The material it’s made from has a ton of spandex in it, which makes wearing it that much more comfortable! Pros Cup sizes A-D available

Affordable

Reusable

Two color options Cons Few customer reviews $16.98 See it!

HWDI Strapless Clear Back Bra If you’re not comfortable with wearing sticky bras and feel you need additional support, this option is ideal! It has a strap in the back but it’s clear, and you would have to stand particularly close to even notice it’s there. Pros Full coverage in the front

Comes with multiple straps

Extensive sizing available

Great support Cons Fit may be a bit uncomfortable

Sizing can be tricky $24.99 See it!

Cmojsk Sticky Bra 2-Pack This set of sticky bras is such a solid value! They’re made from a fabric material with an adhesive interior, and each cup is bound together with a criss-cross drawstring at the center. That detail is excellent because you can create seriously amazing cleavage which you can control! Pros Invisible design

Super affordable

Four cup options available

Reusable

Amazing reviews Cons None that we could find! $16.99 See it!

KISWON Push Up Sticky Adhesive Bra Not everyone loves the feel of silicone sticky bras, which makes this style an excellent alternative. The exterior is made from fabric like the previous bra set we just mentioned, but the cups are shaped in a more traditional bra fashion. Some even say this type of bra can last longer! Pros Very affordable

Four cup size options

Comfortable

Reusable Cons Sizing may be tricky $14.99 See it!

Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky B ra This is another strong option if you prefer to have a fabric sticky bra over a silicone style! Over 20,000 shoppers have picked it up and absolutely adore it. Plus, with this sticky bra, you also receive a set of nipple covers you can reuse too! Pros Added nipple covers included

Tons of color options

Long-lasting adhesive

Cup sizes A-F available Cons Some mixed reviews

$24.99 See it!

OBICUM Low Back Bra This is not technically a backless bra, but the strap in the back is extra, extra low, which works out well for low-back styles! If you need more support from your bra but want to wear a low-cut style, this is a great choice to have on underneath. Oh, and did we mention that it’s wireless too? Total bra goals! Pros Wireless design

Comfortable fit

Stretch material Cons May run small

Sizing can be tricky $24.99 See it!

