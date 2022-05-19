8 of the Best Strapless Bras for Wearing Under Your Wedding Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bride-to-be? Congratulations! We all know one of the most exciting parts about having a wedding is being able to shop for your dream dress. But there are other factors to think about too — like if you need a strapless bra underneath! If you’re looking for the best strapless bra for your wedding dress, we’ve got you!

Not every wedding gown requires a bra, but if yours does or if you’d feel more comfortable with one, we want to make sure you’re set up with an option you can rely on for your big day. One that stays up — comfortably — is soft, won’t dig into your skin and won’t show through any thin or sheer fabrics. Simple yet super effective is the name of the game!

How We Picked the Best Strapless Bras for Wedding Dresses

Creating this list was a mix of personal experience, reviewer opinions and ratings, trusted friends’ recommendations, reliable companies and a closer look into fabrics and garment features. Maybe one strapless bra is nice and breathable for when you’re dancing the night away, or maybe one had padded cups while another doesn’t. Perhaps you’re looking for a wireless or seamless option, or want something super soft for sensitive skin. We took all of that into account! Price played a factor too, as we wanted to choose options for all types of budgets.

Of course, we also searched for nude colors — bonus points if they had inclusive nude options for all skin tones — and designs without too much texture or any loud patterns. We wanted to hit a few different shapes too, as wedding gowns have different necklines and backs! We even included a backless adhesive option. The goal is for your strapless bra to do its job on your wedding day, but invisibly and without anyone knowing. Ready to see and shop our top eight picks?

The 8 Best Strapless Bras to Wear With Your Wedding Dress

1. Maidenform Pure Comfort® Multiway Wire-Free Strapless Bra

Simple, Sweet and Sleek

If you want to make sure you bra stays put even after a long day, make sure to grab this Maidenform pick with its Stay Put Power Band and ComfortGrip™ technology. The sweetheart neckline will work with many dresses, and the wide, lay-flat back won’t poke out and make itself known — even under tighter, sheerer dresses!

Pros:

Wireless

Comes with convertible straps — six ways to wear

Cons:

Only available in light nude and black

Available at: Maidenform, Walmart

2. Lively No-Wire Strapless Bra

Best for Flexible Support

You don’t want to wear something super stiff or uncomfortable any day — especially not on your wedding day! This flexible bra offers support without the wires and has a no-slip silicone strip so you don’t need to worry about messing with it throughout the day. There’s boning at the sides too for extra support!

Pros:

Available in more than one nude shade

Adjustable band with three-level hook-and-eye closure

Cons:

Some reviewers say it runs small, so double-check your measurements with the size chart

Available at: Lively, Target

3. ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra

Best Size Range

With cup sizes ranging from AA to H — including half sizes — it’s hard to beat ThirdLove when it comes to size inclusivity. This fan-favorite pick has over 3,700 reviews too, thanks to features like its soft-support foam and silicone. It’s a basic bra that’s anything but!

Pros:

Shoppers say it’s “hands down, the most comfortable strapless bra” they’ve owned

Unique, inclusive sizing

Cons:

Thicker rim may not be best for thin/sheer dresses

Available at: ThirdLove

4. Felina Body Sculpt Strapless Bra

For Plunging Necklines

If you’re dealing with a deep V, then you’ll need the right bra to go along with it. This one plunges low and even features a clear strip connecting the cups. Bonus? As you can expect from Felina, this bra is velvety soft and cozy. It comes with clear, removable straps as well!

Pros:

Four-way stretch

Sculpting design

Cons:

Only comes in two shades

Available at: Amazon, Walmart

5. Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra

Best Color Range

If you want something super close to matching your exact skin tone, Skims is the way to go. This bra comes in nine different core nude shades, plus a seasonal khaki one as well — along with seven other colors. It’s smooth and simple and great for dresses with higher necklines that only need subtle support or some coverage. This stretchy bandeau style is so comfy too and a nice option for sensitive skin!

Pros:

Size range of XXS-4X

Dig-free bandeau style

Cons:

May not be the right choice if you need extra support

Available at: Skims, Nordstrom

6. Cosabella Dolce Cotton and Lace Bandeau Bra

A Breathable Bra

So many bras feel stuffy, but this nude bandeau pick is made with breathable, stretchy cotton in front and a stunning chevron lace design in back, which is obviously breathable as well because of all of its perforations. Even though this is a soft bandeau, this bra still has silicone and boning to keep it in place and provide support!

Pros:

Pull-on style — no hook-and-eye closures

Italian-made

Cons:

Fewer reviews than other options

Available at: Zappos, Amazon

7. Smart & Sexy Full Support Light Lined Strapless Bra

The Under $20 Pick

Just because you’re shopping on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t grab a high-quality pick. This bra has supportive and stay-put details like silicone and boning but adds in soft foam to keep you comfy. It has adjustable, convertible straps as well, plus great ratings on Amazon!

Pros:

Cups specifically designed to lie flat under clothing

Size range includes DDD sizes

Cons:

Only two colors

Available at: Amazon

8. Fashion Forms Women’s Superlite Adhesive Strapless Backless Bra

Backless and Strapless

If your dress has an open or sheer back, you obviously don’t need the band of your bra ruining the effect. That’s when it’s time to opt for an adhesive strapless bra instead so you can go totally backless and still have coverage and support. This one has over 500 reviews at Target!

Pros:

Creates cleavage

Easy sizing

Cons:

Not breathable

Available at: Target

