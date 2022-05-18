Bridal Beauty! Wow in These 7 White Wedding Looks From Lulus

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here comes the bride! While we always love an excuse to celebrate our favorite married couples, we know how stressful it can be to plan a wedding — not to mention expensive! From invitations to floral arrangements, every detail adds up. Saying yes to the dress is a rite of passage as a bride, but paying for the perfect white gown puts even more pressure on an already pricey plate.

We believe you shouldn’t have to break the bank to look your best, especially on your wedding day. Thanks to Lulus, we found an amazing assortment of bridal looks that are all-white and affordable. Now you have one less thing to worry about leading up to your nuptials! From beachy bridal gowns to bachelorette party dresses, these white pieces are all winners. And since Memorial Day Weekend is coming up, anyone can enjoy these summery styles!

This White Lace Sheath Dress

I actually own this dress in forest green, and it is absolutely gorgeous! Fits like a glove. If you’re a bride, this lovely lace look is perfect for rehearsal dinner or a bachelorette party. From the scalloped neckline to the sheer details, this dress is a standout for any special occasion.

Get the Remarkable White Lace Dress for just $62 at Lulus!

This Satin Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress

This satin ruffled dress is just so dreamy! Available in sizes XXS to 3X for extra inclusivity, this flutter sleeve frock works for any bridal function — from a shower to the wedding itself. Many shoppers uploaded pictures of themselves donning this dress on their big day. Love it!

Get the Eternal Bond White Satin Ruffled Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $89 at Lulus!

This Mermaid Maxi Dress

We would 100% walk down the aisle in this mermaid lace gown. The high neckline mixed with the open back is such a killer combo. Such an elegant option for your wedding day! One shopper reported, “It needs no alterations, and is just exquisite. The same dress was over 5k at the bridal shop and didn’t fit as well as Lulus.”

Get the Love Everlasting White Floral Lace Mermaid Maxi Dress for just $119 at Lulus!

This Two-Piece Lace Skirt Set

This lace skirt set is such a fun choice for a bachelorette party or bridal shower. Bonus: you can even wear it on your honeymoon or on a future vacation! The floral crochet lace and scalloped sheer hem set this two-piece apart from the rest!

Get the Look at Me Wow White Lace Two-Piece Dress for just $72 at Lulus!

This Off-the-Shoulder Corset Midi Dress

To quote Cher, “Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?” It’s giving sophisticated vintage yet modern vibes, and we are here for it. Living for the off-the-shoulder moment and corset bodice! Honestly, if you don’t have a bridal event to debut this midi dress, we’d rock it for an engagement photo shoot. So chic!

Get the Falling For Us White Lace Off-The-Shoulder Faux-Wrap Midi Dress for just $78 at Lulus!

This Button Back Maxi Dress

Simple yet stunning, this maxi dress features a V-neckline with subtle lace trim, princess-seamed bodice, adjustable spaghetti straps and a mermaid skirt. And the back boasts a panel of pretty lace with decorative buttons. Brides say that this dress is “perfect”!

Get the Taliana White Lace Button Back Maxi Dress for just $99 at Lulus!

This Surplice Short Sleeve Dress

This surplice short sleeve maxi dress feels utterly classic, like an old Hollywood icon. This timeless piece works for any wedding-related setting, from the engagement party to the nuptials. Ready for your close-up!

Get the Eternal Elegance White Surplice Short Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $69 at Lulus!

