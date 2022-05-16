This Backless Summer Dress Is the ‘It Girl’ Piece of the Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been thinking a lot about our summer style lately. What kind of vibe are we looking to have this year? Carefree Cali girl? Chic NYC fashionista? Enchanting boho babe? Sweet country honey? Edgy rebel? Maybe a little bit of all of the above?

Instead of getting so in our head about what we think we want though, it’s ultimately more helpful to just get out there and look. By “get out there,” of course, we mean shop online. It’s how we found this stunning summer dress that has everything we could want for the season ahead!

Get the ZESICA Summer Crossover Halter Neck Backless Maxi Dress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

As you can see, this dress clearly commands attention — and deserves it! We feel so lucky that it has such a nice price point too, as we could totally see a similar piece being sold elsewhere for triple the cost. This is a maxi dress, so it reaches all the way down to the ankles/tops of your feet, and it has a flowy, tiered skirt with a ruffled hem. Things only get better as we move upward!

This dress also has a cinched waist with a small triangular cutout just above it in front, formed by the crossover halter straps, which are wide enough to act as the entire top portion. In back, the long ends of the straps hang over an otherwise entirely open back!

Get the ZESICA Summer Crossover Halter Neck Backless Maxi Dress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

We first fell for the gingham print version of this dress, available in orange, green and two shades of blue, but it also comes in numerous solid shades, as well as a bunch of florals of different colors! Any and all are great for the season, though maybe you’ll like one over the other for certain occasions.

We could see someone wearing this dress to a destination beach wedding, out to brunch or dinner, for a photo-filled picnic in the park with friends or even just to hit up the local boutiques downtown. Honestly, a piece this good will make occasions happen all on its own!

Get the ZESICA Summer Crossover Halter Neck Backless Maxi Dress for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from ZESICA here and discover more dresses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more product recommendations? Shop some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!