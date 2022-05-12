11 of the Best Primers for Perfect Makeup on Dry Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve tried primers before but decided they either didn’t do anything for you or made your makeup pill or flake, we want to introduce you to the best primers for dry skin. Like with your skincare, it’s so important to use a primer suited to your skin type!

If your skin’s dry, avoid anything focused on matte finishes and shine control, and try to skip anything pumped full of alcohol. You’ll want to aim for products that promise dewy, plump results instead — perhaps even featuring hydrating ingredients!

How We Found the Best Primers for Dry Skin

First, we looked for anything specifically labeled for dry skin, or with those magic words like “plumping” and “dewy” on the bottle. We also peeked into the ingredients lists, searching for moisturizing favorites like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. We also liked to see water-based primers, since they’re often alcohol-free, as well as thicker textures for extra-dry skin. We were on the lookout for anything that was a serum/primer or moisturizer-primer hybrid as well, knowing it’d have a heavy skincare focus!

Of course, we also took our own experience into account with different brands, as well as reviewers’ experiences and ratings. A beauty brand can claim many things, but we’re always wary to try something without approval from our peers!

11 of the Best Primers for Dry Skin

1. Glossier Priming Moisturizer Rich

Heavy Duty Hydration

If your face is in need of some serious moisture, this Rich version of Glossier’s famous Priming Moisturizer is the way to go. It contains ceramides, fatty acids and shea and murumuru butters to majorly reinforce your skin’s natural moisture barrier while helping to soothe redness and create an even base for makeup application!

Pros:

Over 1,000 reviews

Olivia Rodrigo recently partnered up with the brand

Cons:

Could be a little heavy for hot weather

Available at: Glossier

2. Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Face Primer

For a “Goddess-Worthy” Complexion

This primer is all about “dewy” and “radiant” skin, so we knew it would be a great choice. We can always rely on Charlotte Tilbury! This primer contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, camellia oil and wild pansy extract to keep skin plump, and it claims to deliver a “soft-focus” effect for a natural glow!

Pros:

In a clinical study, 100% agreed skin looked dewy and radiant

Claims to moisturize for up to 24 hours

Cons:

Over $50

Available at: Charlotte Tilbury, Sephora, Nordstrom

3. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

For a Glass Skin Glow

This multi-use product dropped a couple of years ago, but its popularity has been soaring lately thanks to content creators on TikTok and Instagram. It contains hyaluronic acid, real watermelon extract and brightening niacinamide for a healthy, high-shine finish!

Pros:

Can also be used as a highlighting serum or can be mixed with foundation

No mica, glitter, or gray cast

Cons:

Features fragrance, which could deter some shoppers

Available at: Sephora

4. Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer

Eye-Catching Ingredients

If we’ve learned anything about skincare, it’s that if an ingredient makes you do a double-take, it’s probably awesome for your skin. This priming moisturizer contains unexpected infusions like kombucha black tea and fermented ginger to even out the skin while green tea seed oil softens and hydrates!

Pros:

Contains illuminating minerals

Silicone-free

Cons:

One of the pricier options

Available at: Dermstore, Ulta, Amazon, Nordstrom

5. Honest Beauty Everything Primer Glow + 2HA

A Clean Beauty Favorite

We love when companies make multiple versions of a primer for different skin types. Jessica Alba‘s company, Honest Beauty, did just that, and this Glow primer obviously stood out as our pick. It incorporates two types of hyaluronic acid into its formula. This dermatologist-tested primer is EWG Certified too!

Pros:

Dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic

100% tree-free paper carton

Cons:

Only 1 oz size available

Available at: Amazon, Target, Ulta

6. NYX Plump Right Back Electrolytes Plumping Primer Serum

A Futuristic Find

NYX actually makes a nice handful of hydrating primers for dry skin, but we narrowed it down to this electrolyte-infused primer serum because it’s just too cool. You know how you drink something with electrolytes when you’re dehydrated? It’s the same idea here. This serum also contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, magnesium and potassium!

Pros:

A more affordable option

Available in multiple sizes

Cons:

Features fragrance, which could deter some shoppers

Available at: Target, Ulta, Amazon, Walmart

7. Wander Beauty Pack Up & Glow Priming SPF

Powered With SPF Protection

If you often tend to forget your sunscreen, then make things easier for yourself by using an SPF primer! This SPF 40 mineral sunscreen, a nice pick for sensitive skin, delivers a satin finish and contains plant-derived squalene and hyaluronic acid for a plump glow. It’s alcohol-free and claims to prevent photoaging and moisture loss too!

Pros:

Anti-inflammatory properties

Rich in antioxidants

Cons:

Satin finish may not be as preferable for ultra-dry skin types in colder weather

Available at: Amazon, Revolve

8. Wet N Wild Photo Focus Dewy Face Primer, Till Prime Dew Us Part

Our Most Affordable Pick

Whether you’re new to primers or are simply looking to spend less, let Us point you in the direction of this Wet N Wild favorite. It has so many positive ratings, and it’s infused with vitamin E to smooth and soften your skin, leaving a dewy finish. This pick is cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free and fragrance-free!

Pros:

Under $10

Infused with pearl pigments

Cons:

Formula may be a little simple for more advanced beauty fanatics

Available at: Amazon, Walmart

9. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer

For the Silkiest Skin

The Hydrating version of this Fenty primer is the right pick for dry skin. It’s lightweight but has a “silky-smooth” formula that claims to instantly hydrate and eliminate dry patches. This primer also contains blue agave extract, which is known to contain “anti-inflammatory and immune system-boosting properties” and keep skin moisturized! (Face the Vibes)

Pros:

No parabens or phthalates

Reviewers are raving about how hydrated and dewy their skin feels after using it

Cons:

If you have combination skin, it may not be as suitable for using all over

Available at: Ulta, Sephora

10. Pacifica Vegan Collagen Skin Solve Primer

For a Blurred Effect

This product claims to prime, blur and hydrate all at once, including vegan collagen in its formula for some seriously supple skin. It’s also infused with hyaluronic acid, amino acids, jasmine extract, orange extract and caffeine!

Pros:

100% glass bottle

No talc, parabens, phthalates or mineral oil

Cons:

A few shoppers think it smells a bit like a cleaning product

Available at: Target, Amazon

11. Kjaer Weis The Beautiful Primer

A Luxurious Luminizer

If you’re looking for another lavish option, look no further than Kjaer Weis’ The Beautiful Primer. It’s a luminizing, hydrating primer made with soothing lavender water, moisturizing olive oil and firming Spilanthes acmella flower extract. You might opt to wear this one even on no-makeup days!

Pros:

Certified organic

Potential long-term benefits as well

Cons:

It’s recommended that you let it absorb for five to seven minutes before applying makeup

Available at: Kjaer Weis, Nordstrom

Other Primers We Love for Dry Skin

Looking for more product recommendations? Shop some of our other faves below:

