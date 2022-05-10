This Stunning Midi Dress Is the Comfiest Way to Look Effortlessly Elegant

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking elegant and feeling comfortable has never been more possible than it is now! Who says you have to sacrifice fashion for comfort? After years of living in athleisure, we’re not going back to stiff attire. As we inch closer to the summer, a relaxed vibe is mandatory — and the number one priority on our shopping list is some new dresses!

A perfect example of a frock that’s chic but still feels as laidback as loungewear is this one from PRETTYGARDEN. We just discovered it on Amazon, and the style is completely effortless. It’s giving must-have!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Summer Midi Cutout Bodycon Dress for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Bodycon style dresses like this one are some of our favorites to wear, and this option offers a few major upgrades to make it stand out. The first one we noticed was obviously the cutout at the center of the dress! It breaks up the ensemble and makes this look more like a top and skirt. The placement of the cutout is also in the ideal spot that may make your waist look smaller — always a bonus!

The top portion of the dress has a high neckline, and the skirt extends down past the knee for an ideal midi length. This gives the dress extra modesty, but there are slits on the sides that let you show off a bit more leg and make it easier to move around in.

This frock is available in a slew of lovely solid shades, but we’re also fond of the styles with white piping along the hem. We adore how that extra touch adds contrast and makes the hue of the dress that much brighter. Shoppers are already calling this dress one of their favorite finds for summer, and we’re just as excited to get our hands on it. All of the details team up to make this piece easily one of the breeziest and put-together #OOTDs of the moment — thanks, PRETTYGARDEN!

