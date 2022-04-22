Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our summer uniform is pretty simple — we’ll be wearing white all season long. Just like an LBD, you need a go-to white dress in your wardrobe! When looking for the perfect LWD, it’s important to keep these factors in mind: 1.) Always opt for thicker fabrics that pass the translucent test. 2.) Try to find a frock that is flattering, comfortable and versatile — a triple threat of style. 3.) Make sure you don’t wear the dress at a wedding! Fashion faux pas.

We often scroll through Revolve’s swoon-worthy selection of products searching for fashion inspo. Sometimes we splurge on designer pieces, but many of the luxury looks are out of our price range. We can always rely on one Revolve brand to deliver quality clothing that is trendy and affordable — Superdown is our best-kept secret. And we just found a white mini dress that we plan on rocking on repeat until further notice! Keep reading for all the details about this dreamy dress!

Get the Superdown Maureen Jersey Mini Dress for just $68 at Revolve!

The Superdown Maureen Jersey Mini Dress is white hot! Seriously, prepare to turn heads in this form-fitting number. Multiple reviews rave that this dress ‘fits like a glove,’ hugging your curves in all the right places. Plus, the fully-lined white material is not even slightly see-through! What more could you ask for? Maybe this: Made from stretch jersey fabric in a Spandex blend, this Superdown dress is super comfy! If you prefer a pattern, this mini also comes in blue tie dye.

We love how this mini shows just the right amount of skin while still covering our trouble areas. The front twist with a cutout is a flirty touch that exposes some midriff while still providing tummy control. And the side ruching with fabric overlay creates a ruffled effect so you don’t have to constantly suck in your stomach. Essentially, you get the bodycon look without all the drawbacks! For those of Us who don’t like to draw attention to our upper arms or shoulders, the high neckline and short-sleeve silhouette are lifesavers.

So, what are all the Revolve shoppers saying about this LWD?

“OBSESSED with this dress. I have never received so many compliments in my life.”

“Very flattering and comfortable.”

“Good quality and the dress hugs my body figure very well.”

“The cut of the dress just hits in all the right places, and the bottom part of the dress provides enough coverage on your tummy which makes it feel super forgiving.”

“Nice thick material so no concerns about this white dress being see-through.”

For a cute daytime look, we suggest teaming this dress with white sneakers and a crossbody bag. And for a fun night out, swap out tennis shoes for heels and add a dangly pair of earrings. You can never go wrong with a neutral pair of shoes to elongate your legs, but you could also play around with a pop of color. One thing’s for sure — you’re definitely going to dazzle in this jersey dress!

