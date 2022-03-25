Festival Fashion! These 10 Luxe Looks From Revolve Are Perfect for Coachella

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Festival season is upon Us! And if there’s one retailer that understands the assignment, it’s Revolve. The popular fashion hub boasts a fan base of celebs, influencers and trendsetters, and festival season is its time to shine.

With Coachella only a few weeks away and Stagecoach following right afterwards, we’re on the hunt for some chic styles that are on theme for these music festivals. Boho-inspired? You better believe it. Statement pieces? Sign Us up! The last time we went to a Revolve Coachella party, Kendall Jenner was there, so naturally we want to stand out in the crowd.

Revolve’s Festival Shop features the cutest clothing and accessories specifically curated for these spring concert series. Coachella is basically a large-scale fashion show, so show up in style with these trendy ensembles. Read on to shop our top ten picks!

This Wildflowers Crochet Set

Florals for spring? You know the rest. This lavender skirt set with crochet daisies was made for Coachella! Rock this breathable set to watch your favorite headliner in the desert or wear it as a coverup by the pool.

Get the Lovers and Friends Delilah Wildflower Crochet Top for $148 and the Delilah Wildflower Crochet Mini Skirt for $198 at Revolve!

This Terry Cloth Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are the moment (we don’t make the rules). Keep the sun out of your eyes while pulling off one of this season’s biggest trends. You can also wear this hat to the pool or beach later in the summer. Available in four colors!

Get the Lack of Color Wave Bucket Hat starting at just $79 at Revolve!

This Tie-Dye Wrap Halter Top

We’re absolutely tie dying over this pink tie-dye halter top. Shoppers are smitten with this bestselling wrap top, a flirty find that works for festival season or a summer night out.

Get the h:ours Rio Wrap Halter Top for $138 at Revolve!

This Sparkly Silver Top

Steal the show by becoming a human disco ball in this sparkly silver number. Featuring dainty spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline and a tie-waist detail, this top is such a fun choice for any special occasion. Shine at Neon Carnival or on New Year’s Eve!

Get the Le Academie The Mazarine Top for $148 at Revolve!

This Crochet Floral Skirt Set

Flower power! Clearly we have a thing for crocheted floral sets, especially the vintage vibes of this colorful combo. This long-sleeve top and skirt could also serve as a cover-up by the beach.

Get the Lovers and Friends Flower Power Top for $148 and the Flower Power Skirt for $138 at Revolve!

This Western Waist Belt

Yee-haw! This fashion-forward western belt is the perfect accessory for either Coachella or Stagecoach. Cinch your waist with this flattering leather belt, which can be worn with dresses, shorts or pants.

Get the B-Low the Belt Bri Bri Waist Belt for $143 at Revolve!

This Knit Crop Set

This open-knit crochet crop top and pants set is a festival fixture. Dance the night away in this breezy boho look!

Get the Tularosa Maeve Knit Top for $138 and the Maeve Knit Pant for $168 at Revolve!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!