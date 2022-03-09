Coachella Chic! 11 Boho Music Festival Fashion Looks Starting at $11

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After back-to-back years of cancelled concerts, it’s finally time to enjoy live music again! And there’s no music festival more famous for its stylish scene than Coachella. Some even joke that the festival grounds are basically a runway, with attendees decked out in the coolest ensembles. It’s almost like a modern-day Woodstock featuring boho-inspired clothing and jewelry.

Dance the night away in these looks from some of our favorite retailers. These trendy pieces will instantly elevate your music festival fashion. Read on for more!

Clothing

This Fringe Suede Jacket

Fringe benefits! Rock this trendy tasseled jacket to Coachella or Stagecoach — or wear it just for fun when you’re not at a festival! Fringe is totally in, and this suede stunner is the ultimate statement piece.

Get the Chartou Women’s Chic Cropped Tassel Fringe Faux Suede Moto Jacket for $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Free People Embroidered Top

Free People is known for its beautiful boho styles, and this embroidered blouse is no exception. The subtle cutout detailing is feminine and flirty — and also breathable on a hot day out in the desert.

Get the Louella White Cotton Embroidered Puff Sleeve Top for $88 at Lulus!

This Ruffled Maxi Dress

This top-rated maxi dress features ruffled spaghetti straps, a cinched bodice with drawstrings and a side slit. Available in four floral patterns and solid white, this boho frock is our new favorite.

Get the The Way to Love Black Floral Print Ruffled Maxi Dress for $69 at Lulus!

This Crochet Caftan and Cami Set

Whether you’re heading to a music festival or a pool party, this caftan and cami set is just what you need. The flowy crochet caftan will keep you cool — in terms of temperature and also vibes — all day long.

Get the Crochet Caftan Set for $140 at Anthropologie!

This Fringe Skirt Set

Shoppers claim they score endless compliments whenever they slip on this skirt set, and it’s easy to see why! Team it with classic Converse or slip-on sandals for a festival fashion upgrade.

Get the SheIn Women’s 2 Piece Outfit Fringe Trim Crop Top Skirt Set starting at $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Colorful Crochet Top

Color Us impressed with this vibrant crochet crop top, an absolute must-have for festival season. This knit look is both trendy and timeless, so you’ll blend right in while also standing out.

Get the NUFIWI Y2k Women Long Sleeve Crop Top Crochet Knit for $15 (originally $23) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Jewelry

This Set of 45 Earrings

We can’t believe this amazing steal — 45 pairs of earrings for only $21? Seems too good to be true! There are so many different boho styles to choose from, so share with friends and coordinate your accessories.

Get the 17 Mile 45 Pairs Earrings Set for Women for $21 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Layered Cuff Bracelet

Good as gold! Featuring leather, crystals and a magnetic clasp, this layered cuff will be the headliner of your festival ensemble. This gorgeous gem bracelet comes in 19 different colors, so the only difficult decision you’ll have to make is which one to choose.

Get the Fancy Shiny Leather Boho Cuff Bracelet for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Multi-Chain Necklace

Go boho with this multi-chain necklace from Anthropologie, made with 14K gold-plated brass, glass, agate and pearls. The layered look is perfect for a music festival!

Get the Lake Life Multi-Chain Charm Drop Necklace for $68 from Anthropologie!

This Set of 9 Tassel Earrings

Accessorize the rainbow with this set of nine tassel hoop earrings! There’s nothing like a pop of color to add some flair to your outfit. And the fringe feels boho-chic — we’ll be wearing these earrings everywhere until further notice.

Get the Chuangdi 9 Pairs Tassel Hoop Earrings for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Gold Body Chain

Draw some attention to your waist with this gold body chain. Whether you’re donning a dress or a crop top, this metal belt will spice up your style.

Get the Canis Women Luxury Metal Waist Body Chain for $11 at Walmart!

