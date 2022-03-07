These Tie-Dye Flare Pants Are Serving Up Insta-Worthy Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sure, some shoppers may have grown tired of the tie-dye trend — but we certainly haven’t! Though it’s been a mainstay for years now, we can’t deny not only how fun the print is — but how good it makes Us feel. We especially adore collecting lounge pieces that feature tie-dye designs; they just create a relaxed and carefree state of mind.

If you’re still riding high on the tie-dye train like we are, you’re going to love our latest find! These seriously wide-leg pants from Made by Johnny are ones we simply can’t resist, and shoppers say that they are just as amazing in person.

Get the Made by Johnny Women’s Chic Tie Dye Palazzo Pants for just $17 at Walmart!

The casual pants are made from a lightweight knit material and cut in a bold silhouette. Yes, we’ve all seen wide-leg lounge pants before, but these might take the cake as the ultimate in baggy brilliance! They remain fitted at the top and around the hip area just like a typical pair of high-waisted yoga pants or leggings, but once they hit the thigh, they flare out dramatically. If you’re standing straight with your legs side by side, it may even look like you’re wearing a maxi skirt!

Though the pants are high-waisted, you also have the option to fold over the top to create a mid-rise fit if that better suits your figure. The overall cut is super flattering, not to mention seriously comfy. One shopper said that this pair holds the title of the “most comfortable pants” they have ever worn. Color Us impressed!

The different tie-dye options up for grabs are incredible — you can easily find a version of these pants in your favorite color! All of them have a monochromatic style so they’re not as bright and in-your-face as multicolored versions, and you can find tons of tops that will look stunning teamed with these bottoms. Whether you decide to wear a yoga tank, bralette or cropped tee, these pants are going to become a go-to when lounging around at home or popping out for errands!

