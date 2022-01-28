Add to Bag! These Wide-Leg Pants From Nordstrom Are Total Must-Haves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’re open to all sorts of silhouettes and cuts, we have to say, we’ve been mightily enjoying wide-leg pants lately. That goes past denim too. It’s totally cool to keep rocking your skinny jeans, but when it comes time to go cozy — or even chic — you’ll be so glad you have these wide-leg pants in your closet!

When we first saw spotted these pants on Nordstrom’s site, we saw them as nice, elevated, work-appropriate bottoms. And they are! But when we took a closer look, we found that they’re actually comfy, lounge-worthy pants as well. Double whammy! It was an instant obsession. We knew we had to share them with you!

These pants are made from a thermal, waffle knit fabric. That not only means they’re comfy as pajamas and very stretchy, but that they may help keep you warm in the cold while still being breathable. They could help wick away moisture too! Truly one of our favorite types of knits!

These wide-leg pants are made of a cotton blend and have a high-rise, wide waistband. It’s elasticized for comfort and an easy on and off, and there’s subtle pleating just below for a flattering effect. You’ll also find at pocket at each side of the hip, and you’ll notice that these pants are cropped just above the ankle. Every little detail is perfection to Us — including the fact that these pants can be washed in the machine and tumbled dry!

As we’ve noted, one reason we fell so deeply in love with these pants is because of their versatility. Tuck a button-up blouse into them and grab your favorite pair of block-heel mules or flats for a totally professional look, or slip on your fuzziest sweater and slippers for a chill day at home. They’d also be very cute with a cropped tee and low-rise sneakers, or with a bodysuit and chunky boots!

One more important thing to note if you’re thinking about picking up these pants is that with every Treasure & Bond purchase, you’re actually contributing to a good cause — and not just because you’re elevating your closet. For every purchase from the brand, Nordstrom actually donates 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. How awesome is that? The next time someone tries to guilt you for doing too much shopping, just tell them it’s for a good cause!

