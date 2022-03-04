You Can Create So Many Different Looks With These Chic Wide-Leg Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One trend we’ve been loving lately is the method of mixing elements of professional and casual pieces to create unique ensembles. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have totally embraced the aesthetic, and we’ve adored so many of their sleek and sophisticated off-duty outfits! Many of them feature tailored pants with a staple crop top, and we firmly believe this vibe is suitable for the upcoming spring season.

If you’re crushing on the fashion-forward approach to everyday style too, we found the perfect pair of pants for you! They’re structured, dressy and incredibly versatile. They’re also a new drop on Amazon, so you could be one of the first shoppers to get in on the action!

Get the GAMISOTE Women’s Wide Leg High Waisted Dress Pants for just $31 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

These pants are made from a thicker material that offers ample weight and structure, plus a solid amount of added stretch to make them impossibly comfortable. The fabric contains 8% spandex, which is certainly substantial when compared to other dress pants rendered in this style. They’re high-waisted, have a touch of pleating on the front and extra wide pant legs that extend all the way down to the hem. Simply put, they’re dreamy!

It’s easy to see how these pants can flatter a ton of different body types thanks to the way they’re designed — but we’re most excited about all of the easy ‘fits that can be created with them. Just think about it! You can wear them to the office with a button-down shirt or blouse, and on weekends, team them with your favorite crop tops or band tees. The potential that these pants have cannot be overstated — we’re ready to buy them in a few neutral shades to round out our warm-weather wardrobe!

