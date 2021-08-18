17 Wide-Leg Pants That Are Seriously Comfy — Under $60

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The wide-leg pant trend has come on strong in recent years, and we’re all about it! Not only are they incredibly comfortable, their silhouette tends to be fairly forgiving — so you can count on a flattering fit from these bottoms.

If you’re in the market for wide-leg pants, be it a pair for lounging or a dressier option you can wear to the office, we’ve got you covered. Check out our favorites below — all under $60!

Our 17 Favorite Seriously and Flattering Comfy Wide-Leg Pants

Casual Wide-Leg Pants

1. These soft and stretchy pants from Arolina have over 20,000 rave reviews. Shoppers can’t get enough of their comfy material!

2. You can find Us lounging in these Socialite knit pants every weekend this fall. The ribbed material is so cozy!

3. Another pair of pants to lounge in are these beauties from Nordstrom! Shoppers are giving them five stars all around.

4. These simple Made By Johnny palazzo pants have pleating that makes them dressier. You can totally get away with wearing them to a low-key dinner!

5. You can also find ways to elevate these wide-leg pants from Open Edit with different tops and shoes. They’re a strong staple piece!

Dressy Wide-Leg Pants

6. These pants from Alex Evenings have layers of beautiful chiffon that’s simply stunning. Shoppers say they’re perfect for fancy affairs!

7. The split detail on the sides of these BerryGo pants make them flowy and breathable. They’re the definition of a beach pant that you can also wear out to dinner!

8. If you want wide-leg pants that have a classic cut, pick up this pair from Eteviolet. They come in a slew of solid shades and boho prints!

9. Heading to work and wearing these Tronjori pants practically ensures that you’ll feel comfortable all day. They’re also ideal for casual weekend days!

10. We’re crushing on the tropical print of these Milumia pants! They’re an easy way to add a glam touch to your going-out look.

11. Leather pants look so chic, and we’re in love with this wide-leg version from Open Edit. They’re also available in a plus-size option, which is excellent!

Wide-Leg Jeans

12. These Free People jeans have an ultra-exaggerated wide leg and a cropped fit. We love their funky vibe!

13. The distressing on these BP. jeans gives them a vintage feel. They’re available in both a light wash and a darker blue wash!

14. According to shoppers, these SOLY HUX wide-leg jeans are surprisingly slimming. Plus, there are tons of shades and fun prints to choose from!

15. Another timeless pair of wide-leg jeans include this option from ICONICC! They have small touches of distressing that look awesome.

16. The pant legs on these jeans from Genleck are super wide, and the denim is reportedly unbelievably soft. They might be one of the most comfortable pairs of jeans available now!

17. If you’re looking for wide-leg jeans from a classic brand, this Wrangler pair is the way to go! Shoppers are obsessed with the flattering cut.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

