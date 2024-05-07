Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The best outfit to walk the dog in is a comfortable one. If you’re like many of Us, that means cozy sweatpants, an oversized tee, a baseball cap and chunky sneakers. It’s more of an “I hope nobody sees me” type of look, but nonetheless, it’s a look. The neighbors probably aren’t judging!

But if you typically dress nice and strive to uphold a rich-looking aura, your dog-walking outfit can create some dissonance. Luckily, the queen of rich-mom style herself proved that first, you don’t need to change your vibe while walking the dog and second, your luxe outfit can be comfy, too! Gisele Bundchen rocked a casual yet classy ‘fit while on a walk with her pup and we’re still hung up on it…we had to get the look!

This summery pullover sweater will give you the rich-mom style you’re going for while keeping you as comfy as a hoodie. The cotton and acrylic fabric is soft, lightweight and breathable, ideal for cool summer mornings or spring evenings with your pooch. This top has three-quarter sleeves, a trendy horizontal knit pattern and an off-one-shoulder style, but you can also wear it as a boatneck top if that’s more your speed!

An oversized fit makes the top extra comfortable and easy to tuck into a pair of jeans or — if you’re like Gisele — a pair of flowy pants. She wore a white top with cream-colored pants, cat-eye sunglasses and a pair of flip-flops…we’re obsessed! This lookalike top is suitable for dog walking, of course, but that’s just the beginning.

Paired with high-waist jeans and sneakers, you’ll have the perfect day-to-day outfit! Whether you’re headed to brunch, a birthday party or even just to the grocery, you’ll turn heads no doubt. For a dressy flair, this sweater can be worn with leather pants, layered jewelry and strappy sandals. So chic! However you decide to style it, you’ll look like a rich mom — guaranteed. The top comes in 16 different colors, so choose whichever suits your luxe-looking wardrobe best. There are even some bright colors for spring!

Get the Dokotoo Casual 3/4 Sleeve Loose Pullover Sweater Blouse for $29 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

