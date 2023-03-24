21 Loose and Flowy Spring Clothes You’ll Reach for Over Skintight Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our vibe for spring is carefree, whimsical, breezy and serene. Our wardrobe should reflect that! We’re ready to fold up our heavy sweats and store them away for the next couple of seasons, keeping things light and airy as the sun starts to warm us up again!

That means instead of opting for skintight tanks and bodycon dresses, we want to fill up our closet with loose and flowy pieces that feel light and let us skip wearing uncomfortable shapewear. See 21 of our favorite picks below!

21 Loose and Flowy Pieces for Spring

Tank Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The shirred ruffle straps on this floral Prettygarden tank pair perfectly with the flowy nature of the rest of the piece!

2. We Also Love: Love the layered look without the extra weight? This Weeso chiffon tank keeps things extra light and free!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you want something you can wear with leggings to elevate your outfit, grab this Fekermia tunic tank!

Short-Sleeve Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re feeling some vacation vibes from this batwing-sleeve QegarTop knot-front tee!

5. We Also Love: Level up your basic tee collection by grabbing this slouchy, waffle-knit Dokotoo top!

6. We Can’t Forget: Remember, you can always take things off the shoulder too with a gorgeous blouse like this striped Asvivid top!

Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This Dokotoo dress dips into the cottagecore trend but keeps things short and sweet for a flirty twist!

8. We Also Love: One of our favorite ways to keep things flowy is with tiers! Dress this BTFBM maxi frock up or down!

9. We Can’t Forget: We’ll always love pieces like this dotted Kirundo babydoll dress for spring. So fun and comfy!

Jumpsuits and Rompers

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Love the comfort of a pajama onesie? This Anrabess jumpsuit is similar — but about 1,000 times more stylish!

11. We Also Love: Heading to a tropical paradise? Make sure to snap some IG photos while wearing this botanical Belongsci jumpsuit!

12. We Can’t Forget: This spaghetti strap Exlura romper has an equal amount of flow on the top and bottom. You won’t want to stop swishing!

Pants

13. Our Absolute Favorite: ‘Tis the season for breezy, wide leg pants. These cotton/linen Vansha pants add on a comfy smocked waistband too!

14. We Also Love: These pocketed TBA pants are almost like a warm weather version of a jogger, but with even more flow!

15. We Can’t Forget: Want something a little cropped for dipping your feet in the ocean or the pool? Check out these Yimoon culottes!

Shorts

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Sick of uncomfortable denim shorts? We have other options for you, starting with these subtly ruffled Dokotoo shorts!

17. We Also Love: More florals? More florals. You’ll love the dainty print on these Soly Hux shorts!

18. We Can’t Forget: It will be our secret that you’re actually wearing shorts when you slip into this Frtroin skort!

Skirts

19. Our Absolute Favorite: There is so much flow with this Anrabess maxi skirt — we can’t get enough!

20. We Also Love: Want to have compliments flying your way? Dress up your next outfit with this mesh floral Chicwish midi skirt!

21. We Can’t Forget: Looking for a versatile mini skirt? Add this drawstring Relipop skirt to your Amazon cart!

