11 Best Boyfriend Jeans That Hug Your Curves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Put a finger down if you still have your ex’s cozy T-shirts or hoodies…just Us? Honestly, one of the hardest parts of a breakup is saying goodbye to your boyfriend’s oversized wardrobe. We live for that lived-in feeling! Maybe that’s why we’re obsessed with boyfriend jeans. The slightly slouchy style is effortlessly cool with off-duty edge. A closet staple!

Ever since I first discovered this loose look, it’s been my denim cut of choice. Comfy and chic at the same time! You can pair boyfriend jeans with crop tops, structured shirts, tailored blazers or even relaxed sweaters. These versatile pants work equally well with sneakers, flats or pumps. The outfit options are endless! Even though I own far too many pairs of boyfriend jeans, I’m always adding new styles to my collection.

According to fashion royalty Vogue, “The slouchy and sometimes oversized silhouette is always relaxed, making them a go-to jean comfortable enough to live in day in, day out.” Agreed! “Though the general rule of thumb is that these pants are oversized in some capacity, there is a range of silhouettes, and no matter the design, the boyfriend jean is forever classic. They’re a style to keep in rotation for seasons to come.” If Vogue says it, then you know it’s true.

How We Chose the Best Boyfriend Jeans for Curves

Boyfriend jeans will never go out of style. This denim design is here to stay! When compiling this list, we wanted to make sure to include an inclusive range of shapes and sizes that would flatter a variety of body types. (If only we could find a pair of jeans that fit everyone, like in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants!) We also picked pants with different rises, shades and detailing — we happen to love distressed denim, but ripped jeans are generally NSFW.

You don’t need a boyfriend to rock boyfriend jeans! Whether you’re single or in a relationship, these 11 options will treat you the way you deserve. They’ll make you feel your best on date night and they’ll hug your curves in all the right places. Shop our favorite boyfriend jeans below!

1. AGolde 90s Mid Rise Loose Fit

Dressed to the Nineties

These are my absolute favorite boyfriend jeans. Are they pricey? Yes. But are they worth it? Absolutely. High-waisted and ultra-flattering, this designer denim is the perfect pair to wear on a night out with heels or during the day with sneakers. Even when I’m feeling bloated, I still feel snatched in these relaxed jeans. No wonder these bestselling pants have earned such rave reviews on Revolve!

Pros:

Flattering

Versatile

Cons:

Expensive

Runs big — size down

Available at: Revolve

2. Resfeber Women’s Ripped Boyfriend Jeans

Curvy Crowdpleaser

With over 23,000 reviews on Amazon, these popular pants are a hit with shoppers of all sizes. One customer declared that these pants are “the best jeans for curves!!!!” Another reviewer reported, “They are so comfortable, they look great, they are really flattering (I have quite meaty thighs and have an hourglass shape and they are really slimming!).” Soft and stretchy, these boyfriend jeans feel like a second skin. Available in multiple colors and sizes 0 to 26 plus.

Pros:

Very stretchy

Comfortable

Wide range of colors and sizes

Cons:

Ripped look and mid-rise fit might not be everyone’s preference

Available at: Amazon

3. Good American Good ‘90s

Good Jeans

Khloe Kardashian co-founded Good American with the mission to make fashion as inclusive as possible so that women feel empowered and represented. Designed to enhance the female shape, these trendy boyfriend jeans hug your curves and fit like a glove. Plus, shoppers say that there’s no back gap! Revolve offers sizes 00 to 18.

Pros:

Flattering

Stylish

Cons:

On the pricier side

Available at: Revolve

4. KUT from the Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Jeans

A Pear-Shaped Pair

Shoppers are smitten with the curve-friendly flattering fit of these boyfriend jeans! They’re stylish, stretchy and surprisingly affordable. According to multiple reviews, this style is great for pear-shaped figures. Available in five different shades and sizes 0 to 16.

Pros:

Curve-friendly

Flattering

Comfortable

Cons:

Loose all over (even waist)

Available at: Amazon

5. Joe’s Niki Boyfriend Jeans

Hole in One

Distressed designer denim that is on sale for 40% off? Sign Us up! These Joe’s boyfriend jeans are totally classic. Crafted with antiqued stretch fabric, these laid-back pants are super soft and comfy. Plus, the medium wash goes with everything.

Pros:

Classic and versatile

On sale

Stretchy

Cons:

One shopper says these jeans run long for petites

Available at: Nordstrom

6. Agolde ‘90s Midrise Loose

Dark Horse

Switch up your denim color palette with these dark wash boyfriend jeans. High-waisted and distressed, these structured pants were made for a night out. One shopper said, “They are perfect and have a very slimming effect. Also, make your butt look great. :)” Bonus: they’re currently on sale!

Pros:

On sale

Slimming

Cons:

Runs large — size down

Available at: Revolve

7. Madewell The Slim Boyjean in Tile White

Summer Uniform

Every closet needs a pair of white boyfriend jeans, especially in the summer. Madewell’s signature slim boyfriend jeans feature body-hugging stretch with comfortable give. The slouchy lower rise is ideal for shoppers who prefer a looser fit. Available in sizes 23 to 33.

Pros:

Stretchy

Comfortable

Cons:

No reviews yet!

Available at: Madewell

8. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

A Bit of a Stretch

Shoppers say that these Levi’s boyfriend jeans are plus-size friendly and perfect for busy moms on the go! “They have a gentle stretch that allows them to feel super comfortable all day without loosening up halfway through the day giving you the saggy butt look,” one reviewer reported. Another customer gushed, “They stretch and feel like heaven.” These boyfriend jeans come in seven different colors and sizes 2 to 28 plus.

Pros:

Comfortable

Affordable

Cons:

Some shoppers say they run big

Available at: Amazon

9. Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean

Supreme Jeans

“Miracle jeans!” “My new favorite jeans!” “Absolute best jeans ever.” Reviewers are raving about these midrise boyfriend jeans with a rolled cuff. “I absolutely LOVE these jeans! These have become my favorite, go-to jeans,” one shopper said. “I am curvy and a very proportionate hourglass. They’re comfortable with just the right amount of stretch.” Multiple customers recommend wearing these jeans with ankle booties in the fall and winter. Year-round reliability!

Pros:

Affordable

Comfortable

Perfect fit

Cons:

Sizing starts at size 6

Available at: Amazon

10. INC International Concepts Plus Size Tummy Control Boyfriend Jeans

Plus-Size Plus!

We just found the perfect pair of boyfriend jeans specifically tailored to women sizes 14 to 28. These curve-friendly pants are cropped at the ankle, creating a slimming silhouette. Midrise in a distressed wash, these boyfriend jeans are an everyday essential.

Pros:

Curve-friendly

Slimming

Cons:

Plus sizing only

Available at: Macy’s

11. Express Mid Rise Medium Wash Boyfriend Jeans

Day-to-Night Denim

If you’re looking for vintage vibes with a modern touch, then these boyfriend jeans are a denim dream come true! “Most amazing jeans I’ve purchased here or anywhere,” one shopper declared. The medium wash and lack of ripped detailing means that these jeans work from day to night, from the office to happy hour. Another reviewer wrote, “These are amazing fitting jeans, especially love how they fit around the ankles and the thigh area!”

Pros:

Versatile

Great fit

Cons:

One shopper says these jeans have more of a high-rise than a midrise fit

Available at: Express

Other Boyfriend Jeans We Love:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!