These Stretchy Boyfriend Jeans Have the Trendiest Distressed Touch

Okay, can we talk about something for a second? We love distressed jeans, but many styles on the market tend to overdo the ripped details. The excessive shredding can make pants unsuitable for certain situations — and it can also cause the jeans to deteriorate faster. No one wants to invest in bottoms that won’t stand the test of time!

That being said, we still swoon for the vintage feel of distressed denim, so we’ve been on the hunt for a pair that offers the ideal amount of trendiness. Lo and behold, we found that holy grail thanks to these jeans from Lesore!

Get the Lesore Women’s High Waist Stretch Distressed Jeans for just $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October for 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

These jeans are high-waisted and comprised of a cotton material that has stretch throughout, which always makes denim more comfortable to wear! They have a boyfriend-style cut, which provides a looser look in the pant leg while staying fitted in the waist. Because of the stretchy fabric, these jeans can still hug your curves in all of the right places — you won’t actually look like you’re wearing men’s jeans. But of course, what we adore most about these jeans are the distressed details carefully placed on each pair.

In terms of variety, you can take your pick from a number of different washes and levels of distressing. Some have simple slashes on the knees, and others are decorated with larger frayed patches — but none of them take the aesthetic to the extreme. All of the blue hues are beautiful, so the choice is completely yours. Make a selection depending on your personal style!

Shoppers call these jeans “magical,” and say that they’re shocked by how much they love them — especially considering the current cost starts at just $38! The fit is correct, the look is oh-so-right and most importantly, they’re super comfortable to boot. These jeans have it all, and we can’t wait to slip into our own fresh pair!

