7 Stylish Fall Boots at Nordstrom That Will Withstand Wet Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall fashion and crisp autumn air are just two reasons why this is our favorite season! But of course, that doesn’t mean there aren’t less enjoyable elements of this time of year — including the gloomy, rainy days when the sun never seems to rise.

It’s not that we actively dislike the rain, we just want to stay as dry and comfortable as possible when it’s time to step out in wet weather. First and foremost, we need the right pair of shoes — which is why we set out to find sleek boots that we can wear even if it’s pouring outside!

These ’90s-Inspired Boots

The ’90s are back in full-force, and we’re particularly obsessed with the throwback shoe styles we’ve been spotting! The square toe and platform on these boots definitely offer up that retro vibe, and a little drizzle won’t stop them from looking fabulous.

Get the Steve Madden Fantasie Platform Bootie with free shipping for $150, available at Nordstrom!

These Elegant Suede Boots

While you should typically avoid wearing anything suede while it’s raining, these boots actually have a waterproof finish on the leather that can keep your feet dry and protected. These aren’t just slightly water-resistant — shoppers confirm that these boots are the real deal!

Get the Blondo Salome Waterproof Bootie with free shipping for $150, available at Nordstrom!

These Ultra-Chunky Boots

Platform soles allow for major versatility — especially in terms of the climates they can be worn in. We love how the fitted leather silhouette balances out the chunkiness of the sole for a unique shoe that can be teamed with a variety of ensembles!

Get the Jeffrey Campbell Tacked Bootie (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for $135, available at Nordstrom!

These Sleek Pointed Toe Boots

You wouldn’t guess that these boots are water-resistant based on how sleek and sophisticated they look! They have a special coating that can fend off the rain, plus keep your feet comfortably dry and your #OOTD fly.

Get the Treasure & Bond Kensley Water Resistant Chelsea Boot with free shipping for $80, available at Nordstrom!

These Classic Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots will always be a fashion staple! These are one of the more popular pairs with Nordstrom shoppers because of their timeless design and comfort level. Plus, they can be worn year-round with both casual and dressier outfits!

Get the Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot with free shipping for $100, available at Nordstrom!

These Edgy Chelsea Boots

These Chelsea boots are incredibly trendy thanks to their thicker platform sole, which makes them far more wearable in a slippery situation.

Get the Marc Fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boot (originally $199) on sale with free shipping for $99, available at Nordstrom!

These Orthopedic-Friendly Booties

If you have trouble finding booties that make your feet feel comfortable and supported, this may be the pair for you. Vionic is known for their supreme arch support, so if you deal with any type of foot pain, these shoes could be a game-changer!

Get the Vionic Wilma Waterproof Bootie with free shipping for $190, available at Nordstrom!

