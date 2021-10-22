17 Turtlenecks That Will Totally Highlight Your Facial Features

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Turtleneck tops and sweaters don’t just keep your neck warm in chilly weather. The style is also an excellent way to draw attention to your face and highlight all of your most fabulous features! The extra material pulls the eye in and lets your beauty truly shine.

There are tons of turtlenecks on the market that can help achieve the face-framing look, and we’ve rounded up our favorites below. Keep reading to check out some of the best turtlenecks around!

1. This Contrast Ribbed Sweater:

Usually, ribbed knit stitches go in one vertical direction throughout — but this one features certain areas where the lines veer off in different directions to create a unique take on the style. We also love that the ribbing at the hem is tighter than the rest of the sweater!

Get the INC International Concepts Solid Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater for $60, available at Macy’s!

2. Best Basic Turtleneck: If you’re looking for a simple turtleneck that’s made from a thicker knit, this one from Karen Scott is an amazing pick!

3. Best Affordable Turtleneck: The bang for your buck that you’ll get with this sweater from Charter Club is truly unbeatable!

4. Favorite Sleeveless Turtleneck: This top from JM Collection is ideal for layering with different blazers and other jackets!

5. We Also Love: Another sleek sleeveless turtleneck top is this one from Pink Rose, and it’s slightly cropped which is suitable for high-waisted bottoms!

6. Best Short-Sleeve Turtleneck: We adore the aesthetic of this Anne Klein turtleneck, and are obsessed with all of the color options!

7. This Poncho Turtleneck:

The poncho style of this sweater from Alfani is flawless for casual fall weekends!

Get the Alfani Turtleneck Poncho Sweater (originally $60) on sale for just $44 at Macy’s!

8. Best Slim-Fit Turtleneck: Skintight tops like this POPZONE turtleneck are made for layering — and we dig the lettuce edge detail on the neckline!

9. Favorite Trendy Turtleneck: The stitching on this PRETTYGARDEN sweater creates a layered look that’s very fresh and modern!

10. Best Cropped Turtleneck: If you’re a fan of shorter crop tops, this turtleneck from Herou was made for you!

11. Favorite Oversized Turtleneck: This CHERFLY sweater is sophisticated and classic — wear it to the office or a dinner date!

12. Best Bodysuit Turtleneck: We love wearing bodysuits because they seamlessly create the tucked-in look, and this MANGOPOP turtleneck is amazing!

13. Shoppers’ Most-Loved: Over 4,000 reviewers are in love with this lightweight turtleneck from Amazon Essentials!

14. Favorite Boho Turtleneck:

This sweater from Free People is perfectly slouchy and casual, and we’re completely enamored with the bright and bold blue shade!

Get the Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater with free shipping for $128, available at Nordstrom!

15. Favorite Y2K-Style Turtleneck: The color-block design and overall vibe of this knit from BP. is retro and fab!

16. Best Cutout Turtleneck: This sweater from 1.STATE has a cutout on the shoulder that shows a little extra skin without being too flashy!

17. Best Statement Turtleneck: This sweater from ASTR the Label is long and has a high slit on the side that’s guaranteed to turn heads!

