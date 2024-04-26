This $10 Floral Midi Dress Is a Must-Have for All Your Spring Gatherings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A great midi dress is a worthy addition to any wardrobe. And if you’ve been looking for the perfect one to bring into yours, you should be checking Walmart. There are routinely great-looking midi dresses there in all shapes and prints that would be worthy buys, especially when they end up being discounted so ridiculously low – we’re talking single-digit sales! We found yet another winning midi dress that you won’t want to miss out on there once more, and you’re going to need to snap one up before they all disappear.

The Dymade Boho Floral Midi Dress comes in a variety of colors for just $10, and it may just be the sweetest little dress in town. With a scoop neck and smocked bodice, it’s comfortably stretchy and flattering. Its tiered skirt hits near the calf, and it’s flowy in all the right ways, just as you’d expect for a look like this worn in the summer. It’ll move with you, whether you’re breezing across the room or twirling around in the warm weather and enjoying the sunlight, because you know we all do that.

Get the Dymade Boho Floral Midi Dress for just $10 at Walmart!

While the one we fell in love with first is a little green number with floral print, there are tons of other designs for the same price, all marked down from their normal price of $15. That includes polka dots and other colors, like bright mustard yellow, dark navy, and more. While some are slightly more expensive, for the most part, they’re affordable and in stock in a variety of sizes so you should be able to find yours.

So if it’s time to go shopping for a new midi dress, as we keep saying, don’t dare sleep on Walmart. You never know what you’re going to find there, and this latest discounted deal is one you won’t want to sleep in, especially with such a versatile and fun piece hanging in the balance.

