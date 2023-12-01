Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change.

For many of Us, the holiday season is all about spreading joy through gift-giving. It’s the perfect opportunity to use your friends and family’s hobbies and interests as inspo for a holiday gift they won’t forget. Cozy gift bedtime gifts ensure special people who love napping get their beauty rest in style. Meanwhile, sentimental gifts help your pet parent friends put their love for their pooches on full display. Honestly, the options are endless — it’s sometimes hard to pick!

Related: 15 Gifts for People Who Love Sleep More Than Anything Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Prices are accurate at date of publication but are subject to change. Cruisin’ for a snoozin’! We all know that one person whose life revolves around sleep. They’re always jumping at the opportunity to head home and climb […]

If you have a friend or family member who gets lost in the stars, you should snag them an astrology-based gift. From cute jewelry, to fun games and hilarious candles, you can’t go wrong with a celestial gift. We’ve rounded up the best gifts for people who love astrology. Scroll ahead to check out a few of our top picks!

1. This Fun Game: Get ready for a game night to remember! This tongue-in-cheek astrological card game features 100 horoscope cards and 350 ending cards to help create funny horoscopes for all of the participants.

2. This Funny Candle: This candle is perfect for the spicy Scorpio who packs a fierce sting!

3. This Sparkling Handbag: Protect your favorite astrology enthusiast from bad vibes with this dazzling evil eye bag.

Related: 21 Flavorful and Functional Gifts for People Who Love Cooking Need a holiday gift for someone who loves to cook? Something sweet and sentimental? Or maybe they prefer something spicy or savory! From delicious food to upgraded kitchen tools, we’re helping you pick out the very best gifts for the home chef in your life! Whether they love trying unique flavors, testing out new techniques […]

4. These Cozy Socks: These furry socks are perfect for the friend who blames everything on their zodiac sign.

5. This Super-Cool Moon: Bring the moon from the sky to your loved one’s doorstep with this cute decorative light.

6. This Semi-Permanent Tattoo: If your giftee loves their sign but is afraid to ink it, snag these semi-permanent, waterproof tats from TikTok-approved brand Inkbox.

7. This Sweet Poster: Transform your pal’s home into an art gallery with this creative poster. It features their sign and a piece of fruit that’s in season during their birthday month.

8. This Thoughtful Journal: Gift your bestie a safe place to jot down their positive affirmations with this customized journal.

9. This Stackable Necklace Set: Put your BFF’s love for their sign on full display courtesy of this three-piece layered necklace set. It features their sign written in old English, the sign’s constellation as well as the zodiac symbol.

10. This Cute Friendship Bracelet: You’ll be “besties for the resties” after you gift your favorite Pisces this adorable friendship bracelet.

11. This Dreamy Mini Dress: If your loved one enjoys hitting the town as much as they do chatting about the stars, they’ll dig this celestial mini dress.

12. This Functional Jewelry Dish: Storing accessories can be hard, especially if you have tons of jewelry. Treat your accessory-obsessed loved one to this sleek jewelry dish!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 21 Purr-Fect Holiday Gifts for Cats, Dogs and the Owners Who Love Them Pets are extended members of our families. We nurture and care for them — they have larger-than-life personalities and deliver the sweetest cuddles. We spend so much time bonding with and learning from them. Since pets bring Us so much joy, it’s only right that they wake up to gifts during the holiday season like […]