Pets are extended members of our families. We nurture and care for them — they have larger-than-life personalities and deliver the sweetest cuddles. We spend so much time bonding with and learning from them. Since pets bring Us so much joy, it’s only right that they wake up to gifts during the holiday season like the rest of our loved ones.

Traditional gifts like clothing and new treats are fun, while engaging and stimulating toys keep your pets occupied and active. You simply can’t go wrong! It’s not all just about pets, though. The holiday season is an ideal time to show the pet parents in your life a little love too. If you’re looking for fun and helpful gifts for cats, dogs and the owners who love them, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled an exciting list of the best pet gifts this year, so scroll ahead for our top picks.

21 Best Gifts for Cats, Dogs and Their Owners

For an Inquisitive Pooch: This stimulating toy rewards four-legged friends for their tenacity. With three ways to play, this toy also serves as a slow feeder to maximize slow feeding time. Handy, huh?

Pros:

Keeps pets entertained

Helps pets burn off energy

Cons:

Customer reviews note some pets quickly figure out the games

Available at: Amazon

Contemporary Dog Coffee Table Book

For the Pet Parent Who Loves Snapping Pics: We all know at least one pet parent who has a phone full of pictures and videos of their cats or dogs. You know, the ones who have social media accounts for their four-legged friends? Treat that friend to a gift they won’t forget with this instantly iconic coffee table book. This customizable book allows you to add text, change layouts and add and remove stickers and backgrounds.

Pros:

Thoughtful

Great household accessory

Mixbook is incredibly easy to use

Cons:

It can be difficult to source pictures without giving away your gift idea

Available at: Mixbook

For the Energetic Pet: Pets are often filled with tons of playful energy. This long-lasting toy doubles as a snack holder and keeps pets entertained between 20-40 minutes at a time. Best of all, it is quiet, so you don’t have to worry about tons of squeaking noises.

Pros:

Quiet

Great for stimulating your pet’s mind and keeping them entertained

Cons:

Some shoppers noted difficulty opening and cleaning the top of the toy

Available at: Woof

Wonder Paws Fish Oil For Dogs

For All the Dogs: Just like their owners, dogs need to take vitamins and supplements to ensure they remain healthy from the inside out. This Omega 3-rich fish oil works to support skin, joint, immune and heart health. It also helps combat shedding and itching.

Pros:

Supports overall health

Easy to use

Cons:

Customer reviews revealed that many owners didn’t like the oil’s scent, but their dogs didn’t mind

Available at: Amazon

For Grieving Pet Parents: The loss of a pet is devastating. Pay homage to pooches who have crossed the rainbow bridge with this customized watercolor portrait from ModPaws. It provides a constant reminder of the loved one who was lost.

Pros:

Realistic image

High-quality portrait paper

Cons:

One customer review noted some difficulty contacting the seller

Available at: Etsy

For Playful Kitties: Cat owners know how much their kitties love to scratch. This sleek scratching post provides kittens of all ages and sizes the chance to scratch without ruining household items and appliances. Best of all? It’s easy to assemble.

Pros:

Provides cats with something to scratch outside of furniture and other household items

Easy set up

Cons:

Customer reviews note this post doesn’t come with a weighted bottom

Available at: Chewy

For Fabulous Furry Friends: How could you say anything but yes to this adorable and equally hilarious handbag-slash-dog-toy? This super-plush pillow is a cute parody of a luxury designer packed with a fun squeaker to keep your pooch entertained.

Pros:

So cute

Fun toy for pups

Cons:

Can be damaged easily by larger breeds

Available at: Amazon

For Busy Kitties: If your cat is always on the move, they won’t get enough of this classic game. Inspired by whack-a-mole, this fun board game also doubles as a scratching post.

Pros:

Pet parents can play along with their cats

Sturdy and durable

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Etsy

For the Pet Parent Who Likes Accessories: You may not physically be able to take your fur baby with you wherever you go, but this necklace helps. You’ll be able to rock your pooch’s ears and name in a trendy nameplate every day.

Pros:

Adorable way to honor your pet

Unique

Cons:

Customer reviews note concerns of possibly snagging the chain

Available at: Etsy

For the Pet Parents with a Sense of Humor: Witty pet parents will get a kick out of this DJ cat scratch turntable. While your furry friend won’t be able to actually play your favorite music, they will get to enjoy their time scratching this nostalgic pad.

Pros:

Easy to assemble

Fun toy for cats

Cons:

Customer reviews note concerns about packaging and durability

Available at: Amazon

For Cats Who Need A Little Help Playing with Toys: You probably won’t feed your cat sushi, but they can indulge in toys which look like it. If your kitty is resistant to toys, they’ll love these plush picks because each is stuffed with catnip to encourage them to play continuously.

Pros:

Durable fabric

Catnip scent lasts for a decent amount of time

Cons:

It may take some cats time to discover the catnip scent

Available at: Chewy

For the Pet Parents Who Want to Communicate With Their Pooches: Talking to your pet is part of the joy of owning a pet — but what if there were a way to actually speak the same language? Well, now there might be thanks to this handy product which shoppers love!

Pros:

Helps pet parents communicate with their animals

Holds up to six buttons

Cons:

Customer reviews note stiff buttons which make it difficult for smaller animals to press

Available at: Amazon

For Furry Friends Notorious for Making Messes: One of the toughest things about pets is their unpredictability. One minute they’re nice and quiet, and the next they have ripped a roll of toilet tissue to shreds or sifted through a garbage pail. This training mat helps your dog find snacks or small toys to prevent destructive behavior. You can also hide food in the mat to encourage slow feeding!

Pros:

Entertains animals

Discourages destructive behavior

Non-slip bottom

Cons:

Customer reviews note concern about the durability of this mat

Available At: Amazon

For Cats and Dogs: No matter if you have a cat or dog, they need to have a collar filled with important information if they ever get lost. This velvety smooth collar can be engraved with your pet’s name, your phone number and any relevant info you may want someone to know if they ever found your furry BFF.

Pros:

Soft fabric that’s comfortable for animals

Quality design

Cons:

Customer review noted shipping delay

Available at: Etsy

For Fashionable Pet Parents: Any pet parent would be stoked to find this personalized hat with their precious pooch’s face underneath the tree. This makes an easy-breezy affordable gift for any recipient!

Pros:

Great customer service

High-quality

Cons:

Customer reviews note concerns over portrait size

Available at: Etsy

For Pets Who Love to Play:

Pros:

Soft but durable material safe enough for larger breeds

Keeps pets entertained

Cons:

Shoppers recommend only allowing your pets to use this when they’re supervised, because it can easily be lost

Available at: Amazon

For Playful Cats: If your kitty is energetic and lives for playtime, this gift is perfect for them. It features 12 fun toys to keep cats and kittens entertained safely. There’s plenty of variety, so they will never get bored!

Pros:

Assortment of engaging toys

Cons:

Some customer reviews mention breakage after several uses

Available at: Amazon

For: Keep your pooch dressed to impressed with this athleisure-approved hoodie. You can take it one step further and cuter by rocking a matching hoodie. Obsessed!

Pros:

Well-made

Soft

Helpful customer service

Cons:

Sizing can be tricky, but seller provides assistance

Available at: Etsy

For the Proudest Dog Mom You Know: This sweatshirt is the ideal gift for a proud pet parent. It features trendy fonts and the sweetest personalized sleeves. The lucky recipient can dress it up or down depending on the occasion!

Pros:

High-quality

Soft

Cons:

Customer reviews expressed concern about the return policy

Available at: Etsy

For the Pets Who Love Being Outside: Cleaning your pet’s paws can be quite difficult at times. This portable cleaner features gentle silicone bristles which remove dirt and mud.

Pros:

Easy to use

Gentle

Cons:

There may be difficulty finding the right size for your pet’s breed

Available at: Amazon

For Pets Who Love Water Breaks: Keep your pet hydrated with this sleek water fountain. It features two flow designs and a five-stage filtration system to keep water fresh!

Pros:

Great water flow

Easy to disassemble and clean

Cons:

Can be messy

Available at: Amazon

