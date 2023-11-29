We’re steadily making our way through our holiday shopping checklist, and while for some people we might come up with ideas right away, others might require more brainstorming (and research). Can’t figure out what to buy a woman over 50 in your life? You’ve landed in the right place!

We’ve picked out 21 awesome gifts that will impress women over 50, even when they think they can no longer be impressed. We have products for all types of women, and prices range from $6 to $395, so make sure to scroll to the end and start adding to cart!

For the Woman Concerned About Aging: Skincare gifts are a great idea — especially when you’re shopping a brand specifically loved by stars in their 50s like Jennifer Aniston and Heidi Klum. This anti-aging night cream by Mario Badescu has fans comparing it to the ever-expensive La Mer!

Pros:

Super affordable, and currently on sale

Moisturizes without pore-clogging oils

Contains smoothing collagen and elastin

Cons:

Only one size option

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $17.00 Get it!

For the Woman Whose Lips Are Never Bare: Thrive products are infinitely giftable, as they’re clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. The brand also donates to several nonprofits across the country! This value set comes with a lip balm, a lip liner and a lip tint for a plump, hydrated pout!

Pros:

Buying this set instead of individual products saves you 21%

You can pick your colors and flavors

Makeup and skincare in one bundle

Cons:

A couple of flavors are only available for a limited time

Available at: Thrive Causemetics

Buy at Thrive Causemetics | $60.00 Get it!

For the Woman With a Myriad of Golden Memories: Storyworth is a gift that will be passed down for generations. Your giftee will share moments and memories each week for a year via email prompts, and at the end, she’ll receive a gorgeous keepsake book featuring her life story. So unique!

Pros:

$10 off through January 1

Extra copies of the book will be available to order and share

Able to include photos

Cons:

A little bit of a commitment for your giftee

Available at: Storyworth

Buy at Storyworth | $89.00 Get it!

For the Woman on a Health Kick: For some women, a health-focused gift will always be better than fashion or makeup. This organic, plant-based blend is packed with superfoods that will leave her feeling like Superwoman. Grab it as a stocking stuffer or treat someone to an ongoing subscription!

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

No artificial sweeteners

Non-GMO

Cons:

Only one flavor (but you can also check out the Mood Magic and Green Power)

Available at: Kuli Kuli

Buy at Kuli Kuli | $20.00 Get it!

For a Self-Gift: View the holidays as a time to buy yourself something you’ve been needing but have been hesitant to spend money on. If you’re dealing with vaginismus or painful sex, this gradually expandable dilator could help you reclaim your sexual health!

Pros:

Can pay in installments

Doesn’t require reinsertion to adjust size

Smooth, comfortable silicone cover

Cons:

Not necessarily a gift you’d buy someone else (unless you’re super close!)

Available at: Milli

Buy at Milli | $395.00 Get it!

For the Fashion-Forward Woman: This eye-catching blouse contains numerous elements that will act as heavy-duty compliment magnets. The twisted keyhole at the neckline was already beautiful, but the lace balloon sleeves sealed the deal. Even the length is perfect for flattering any figure!

Pros:

Machine-washable

Soft jersey fabric

Black looks good on everyone!

Cons:

No reviews yet

Available at: Sympli

Buy at Sympli | $160.00 Get it!

For the Big Reader Listener: Subscription fees and expensive prices can make it difficult to buy an audiobook for a voracious listener, but everything changes with Chirp. This audiobook retailer delivers limited-time deals without subscriptions and hidden fees. Get popular picks for up to 95% off!

Pros:

No commitments, credits or waitlists

Can listen via phone, tablet or computer

Many picks for under $2

Cons:

Chance of grabbing someone a book they already have

Available at: Chirp

Buy at Chirp Get it!

For the Movie Maven: Popcorn just got a lot more fun! Whether she’s settling in for a Sunday movie marathon or inviting friends over for a nighttime showing, the experience will be majorly elevated thanks to this bundle. It comes pre-assembled and ready for use!

Pros:

Includes fives all-inclusive Oh Sooo Buttery kits and Classic Kettle Corn kits

Makes 2.5 times more popcorn than a bag of microwave popcorn

Dishwasher-safe

Cons:

A few shoppers thought the Poppy version looked more orange in real life (a pro for some!)

Available at: Popsmith

Buy at Popsmith | $229.00 Get it!

For the Woman Who Loves a Little Downtime: Discovering you can still enjoy coloring books as an adult is game-changing for so many people. This one is our favorite right now because the imagery is both beautiful and inspiring!

Pros:

29+ images

12 optional self-reflection exercises

Tear-out pages — able to frame!

Cons:

Doesn’t come with colored pencils or markers

Buy at Amazon | $13.00 Get it!

For the Jewelry Lover: Jewelry prices can often be intimidating, so we’re pointing you straight to a high-quality piece from a brand we all know and love — for under $80! This golden necklace features a luminous mother-of-pearl flower charm that stands out but is subtle enough to go with any outfit!

Pros:

Real mother of pearl

Adjustable length

Affordable

Cons:

No silver variation

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue | $78.00 Get it!

For the Woman With a Deep Appreciation for Wine: This hand-blown crystal decanter is a magnificent gift for a wine lover. Wine needs to breathe, and this stunning decanter acts as an aerator, fully bringing out the aromas and flavors of her favorite reds!

Pros:

Lead-free

Easy-pour slanted spout

Easy to clean

Cons:

Doesn’t come with wine!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $56.00 Get it!

For the Woman Practicing Self-Care: This perfectly-sized holiday set features three products with a heavenly almond and vanilla scent: a shower oil, a body cream and a hand cream. Goodbye, rough, dry skin. Hello, indulgence!

Pros:

This collection uses 100% of the almonds it sources for zero waste

Actually a $58 value

Pretty packaging for the holidays

Cons:

Not too many reviews yet

Available at: Nordstrom

Buy at Nordstrom | $44.00 Get it!

For the Woman With a 10-Step Skincare Routine: If you’re shopping for someone you know is serious about skincare, they’re bound to fall in love with this small but powerful wand. Wrinkles? Dark circles? Puffiness? Blemishes? Let this science-backed wand swipe them away!

Pros:

Galvanic current may help creams and serums absorb better

LED lights may fade discoloration

Vibrations provide a soothing, radiance-boosting facial massage

Cons:

One of our pricier picks

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $169.00 Get it!

For the Woman With a Hamptons Aesthetic: Whether she’s on the east coast or in the midwest, she’ll be serving up rich mom vibes with this clean, luxurious Tory Burch tote. This style has been a bestseller for 15 years!

Pros:

Removable crossbody strap

Also comes in six other colors

Fade-resistant

Cons:

Not genuine leather (could be a pro for some!)

Available at: Tory Burch

Buy at Tory Burch | $248.00 Get it!

For the Woman Whose Lashes or Brows Have Grown Sparse: Aging affects more than just our skin. Sometimes little (but important) things like brows and lashes take a big hit. Check out this lash serum — which Brooke Shields actually uses on her iconic eyebrows!

Pros:

Celebrity-favorite

Number one bestseller

Could start seeing results in just a few weeks

Cons:

Not for lower lashes

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $48.00 Get it!

For the Woman Who’s Always Living a Tomato Girl Summer: We may be heading directly into winter right now, but for a tomato girl of any age, this garden-inspired fragrance duo will be an absolute delight. It comes with a fancy candle and a water-based room spray!

Pros:

Fresh tomato scent

A percentage of every purchase is donated to Farmer’s Footprint

On sale for a limited time!

Cons:

Holiday box costs an extra $10

Available at: Flamingo Estate

Buy at Flamingo Estate | $87.00 Get it!

For the Woman Who Spends All Day at a Desk: Whether she’s working a 9 to 5, crafting, writing a novel — anything at a desk or table — adding this footrest to her setup could feel life-changing. Improved circulation? Lower back support? Foot pain relief? Yes, yes and yes!

Pros:

Made with premium-grade memory foam

May also help alleviate discomfort in legs, knees and hips

Can be flipped over to use as a rocker!

Cons:

No traditionally “feminine” colors

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $30.00 Get it!

For the Queen of Cozy: Cashmere might be the most giftable fabric of all time — especially when it comes in the form of this oversized cardigan. This sweater is designed to “envelop you in comfiness.” We wouldn’t blame you if you bought an extra for yourself!

Pros:

Made of Grade-A Mongolian cashmere

Traditional retail price is actually $239

Comes in 10 other colors

Cons:

You’ll need to find out (or guess) your giftee’s size

Available at: Quince

Buy at Quince | $140.00 Get it!

For the Woman Who Enjoys a Challenge: With this book, she’ll join the “secret society of solvers” who enjoy all types of puzzles and brain teasers. These perplexing, exciting puzzles are super unique and will majorly inspire anyone who loves to flex their brain!

Pros:

Beautifully illustrated — not black and white!

40+ “escape room-like” puzzles

Comes with hints

Cons:

Tricky — not for everybody!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $30.00 Get it!

For the Gardener: The finishing touch to any garden? This piece of handmade stoneware that will help attract butterflies for a more magical outdoor space! Just pour a teaspoon of water over the included sand, and when it evaporates, butterflies will be attracted to the crystal mixture left behind!

Pros:

Can also use rock salt or overripe fruit once sand is used up

Made with repurposed glass

Safe for use in both the snow and sun

Cons:

Each is unique, so may not look 100% like the photo

Available at: Uncommon Goods

Buy at Uncommon Goods | $42.00 Get it!

For the Woman With a Great Sense of Humor: This notebook is obviously funny and great for a laugh upon unwrapping — but it’ll be totally useful too! Women over 50 will likely appreciate the physical format as well!

Pros:

Bestseller

100 pages

Great stocking stuffer

Cons:

Probably not big enough to be a main gift!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $6.00 Get it!

