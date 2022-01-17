Brooke Shields ‘Highly Recommends’ This Lash Serum for Fuller Brows

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking for brow inspiration, Brooke Shields is always more than ready to provide. The model and actress has wowed Us for decades with her full, powerful, simply stunning eyebrows. Some people are just lucky, born with beautiful brows, but even Shields has tips and secrets for keeping hers at the top of their game.

If your brows are looking sparse, having trouble regrowing after an over-plucking phase or seem to be thinning more and more by the day, this product could be your new holy grail. It may be especially perfect if you’re also looking for longer, stronger lashes!

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

The A Castle for Christmas star took to Instagram a few weeks ago, posting a Reel featuring a few of her favorite brow makeup products. “Here’s how I create THE eyebrows,” she wrote in her caption. When one commenter wanted to know about brow growth though, Shields came through with another recommendation.

“How did you keep your eyebrows after your pregnancies? After my daughter, mine are so sparse and used to be amazing,” the commenter wrote. Amazingly, Shields replied, saying she “highly recommends” GrandeLASH-MD!

We know what you’re thinking — isn’t this an eyelash serum? What does this have to do with eyebrows? Plenty, actually! Many Amazon reviewers are on the same page as Shields, noting this product as a double-duty beauty buy!

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This lash serum is made with a botanical extract blend, along with vitamins, peptides and amino acids, aiming to make lashes longer, stronger and more voluminous. The same can go for your brows! You could see results in just four to six weeks, and you may see full improvement in only three months. Say goodbye to short, brittle lashes and thin, sparse eyebrows all at once!

This ophthalmologist-tested serum only needs to be used once per day. Swipe it over each eyelid at the lash line, the way you would a liquid liner. You only need one dip for both eyes. Try brushing the excess over your brows, or using it fully on your brows instead!

In a 12-week consumer study, this serum, which comes in multiple sizes, found that 97% of participants saw more visible and stronger lashes, while 94% saw healthier looking lashes and 91% saw longer lashes. We can only assume your brows will see similar results!

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Grande Cosmetics here and check out more lash enhancers and primers here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!