Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many celebrities who are known for looking youthful at all ages often don’t reveal their secrets. It’s just a fact! Honestly, even if they did, plenty of Us wouldn’t be able to afford their full skincare regimens anyway.

But some stars do drop their favorite products from time to time — and it’s always exciting when they’re relatively affordable! One of the most famous and virtually ageless A-listers is Brooke Shields, who looks just as incredible today as she did at the height of her stardom. The 55-year-old’s skin is impeccable, and she once told Redbook that one of her go-to serums for anti-aging is this bestseller from SkinCeuticals!

Get the C E Ferulic® With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid serum with free shipping available from SkinCeuticals!

Based on reviews, you won’t find a serum that’s as potent and powerful as this option anywhere else. SkinCeuticals has a patented formula that combines powerful forms of topical vitamins that can help your skin combat the causes of anti-aging on a daily basis. It has 15% L-ascorbic acid, which is the form of vitamin C that penetrates the skin, along with vitamin E and ferulic acid that help your skin fight off the free radical damage that it faces regularly. These three ingredients help neutralize damaging agents such as UVA/UVB rays and ozone pollution that can significantly create unwanted signs of aging. This serum claims it will aid in reducing that free radical damage by up to 41%, which is amazing!

This is a daytime serum, so it’s lightweight enough to use and wear throughout the afternoon without feeling like your skin is oily or clogged. It’s suitable for all skin types, but it’s ideal for anyone who suffers from dry or sensitive skin.

Get the C E Ferulic® With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid serum with free shipping available from SkinCeuticals!

This serum not only helps prevent further signs of aging, but smooths out fine lines and wrinkles that may already be visible. Vitamin C in topical form is a proven way to brighten up your complexion for a more youthful glow, and it also helps make your skin firmer and reduce the appearance of those unwanted wrinkles.

In addition to using this serum on a daily basis, you should always apply a moisturizer that includes SPF to achieve the best results — but remember that this extra layer will help keep your skin so much more protected than an SPF alone. Clearly it’s working for Shields, so why not try it out for yourself?

See it: Get the C E Ferulic® With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid serum with free shipping available from SkinCeuticals!

Looking for more? Check out more bestsellers and all of the incredible skincare products available from SkinCeuticals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!