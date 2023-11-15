Holiday shopping should be an Olympic event. It takes practice, careful consideration, research, fast-thinking and creativity — and you can double all of that if you’re working with a specific budget!
$100 is a solid budget for many people around the holidays, so we’re going to help you over the hurdles and high jumps of shopping and kick off your season with 21 fresh ideas for all kinds of people. Shop our favorite holiday gifts for under $100 below!
21 of the Best Holiday Gifts Under $100
GoveeLife Smart Essential Oil Diffuser
For the Person With Chill Vibes: We’ve tried numerous cheap diffusers over the years, and they’ve all broken within a few months. Grab your giftee the upgrade they deserve with this high-quality GoveeLife diffuser, which also acts as aesthetic lighting and a humidifier!
Pros:
- Can control mist modes, lighting, scheduling and more with app
- 25 immersive RGBIC lighting options
- Amazon’s Choice!
Cons:
- Will have to pay a little more to grab the Pro, which has white noise
Available at: Amazon
NextEvo Naturals Premium Pure CBD Gummies
For the Person Who’s Frequently Frazzled: Help a stressed love one take a chill pill — or in this case, a gummy! These citrus gummies taste great, but more importantly, they could help alleviate stress and soreness while improving focus. They’re vegan and GF too!
Pros:
- THC-free!
- Every batch of our CBD is tested four times from the farm through final packaging
Cons:
- Not too many reviews yet
Available at: NextEvo Naturals
BiOptimizers The Ultimate Nutrition System
For the Person Who’s Planning Some Serious New Year’s Resolutions: This is a great gift for someone who’s planning on nailing their wellness journey in 2024 — even if that person is you! Buy it for someone else or treat yourself. This bundle is “the last resource you’ll ever need to achieve and maintain your health and fitness goals — for good”!
Pros:
- 62% off!
- Comes with book, course, app and six eBooks
Cons:
- You’ll want to be sure your giftee is looking for something like this!
Available at: BiOptimizers
Crocs Stomp Lined Clog
For the Trend Master: Shopping for a fashionista whose outfits never miss? They’ll adore these lug-sole Crocs clogs, featuring a fully-lined interior and fuzz-wrapped back strap for sport mode. So cute, so trendy, so cozy!
Pros:
- Four color options
- Super lightweight
Cons:
- A couple of smaller sizes are currently unavailable
Available at: Crocs
Midland X-Talker T51VP3 Walkie Talkie
For the Adventurer: Ever find yourself in the woods with no cell phone service? Exploring a new area with a group of friends? Shoppers say these walkie talkies are perfect for camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, off-roading and other outdoor adventures!
Pros:
- 28-mile range
- Weather Alert technology
Cons:
- Only one color option
Available at: Midland
Milk Street 3-Piece 13-Inch Carbon Steel Wok
For the Home Chef: This wok was specially designed to maximize cooking for American home cooks. It comes with a steamer rack and tight-fitting lid, and it’s designed for a lifetime of durability! They’ll never need another — unless they want two!
Pros:
- Can stir-fry as well as sauté, steam, blanch, boil, deep-fry and shallow-fry
- Dimpled surface makes it easier to separate food while cooking
Cons:
- No other color options
Available at: Milk Street
Lindt Custom Lindor Pick and Mix 300-Pc Truffles Box
For the Chocoholic: For chocolate lovers, a Lindt truffle is truly like a little piece of heaven. So… 300 Lindt trundles must be heaven itself! This Pick and Mix box lets you add truffle flavors of your choice in 25-piece quantities. There are so many great options!
Pros:
- Seasonal and classic flavors available
- A gift that will keep on giving for a long time
- Save with code LINDOR300 for a limited time!
Cons:
- Only a couple of non-dairy options
Available at: Lindt
Dermstore Stocking Stuffer Series: Holiday Glam
For the Beauty Babe: Sometimes, a collection of gifts is more exciting than one bigger one. Dermstore nailed it with this stocking stuffers box, featuring products from brands like Wander Beauty and Jane Iredale that will help someone glow this holiday season!
Pros:
- Features five amazing makeup and skincare products
- $158 value!
Cons:
- Could sell out — shop fast!
Available at: Dermstore
Best Choice Products 4-in-1 Multi-Game Table
For Fun-Loving Kids: Kids may want a foosball table, a ping pong table, a pool table and an air hockey table — but finding room (and the budget) for all of the above is a challenge. That’s why we’re so pumped about this four-in-one game set. It saves so much space and will provide endless entertainment!
Pros:
- Sized for kids (but still fun for everyone)
- Comes with all of the pieces and accessories for each game
Cons:
- Assembly required
Available at: Amazon
Ettika Minimal Crystal 18K Gold-Plated Adjustable Necklace
For the Jewelry Lover: This stunning necklace isn’t too big or loud, but it sparkles like no other! Its glistening crystals are absolutely mesmerizing — and they’re on the chain too, not just the charm!
Pros:
- Adjustable length
- Excellent reviews from Saks shoppers
Cons:
- Only one color
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
DIY Gift Kits 49-Piece Soy Candle Making Kit
For the Creative Spirit: This kit comes with everything a beginner needs to start making their very own candles. It’s a comprehensive guide to a fun new hobby — and they get to keep (or give away) the 14 candles they make, of course!
Pros:
- Comes with three therapeutic-grade essential oils
- Has a very detailed instructions guide
Cons:
- Can’t choose your own oils
Available at: Amazon
By Anthropologie Holiday Monogram Embellished Pouch
For the Person Who Loves a Personalized Touch: This embellished pouch is one of Anthropologie’s top-rated gifts, and it’s easy to see why. Beads, and sequins and tassels — oh my! This gorgeous pouch also comes with a removable strap so it can be carried as a bag!
Pros:
- Interior slip pocket
- Zips closed
Cons:
- A few initials are currently out of stock, so shop fast!
Available at: Anthropologie
Ugg Scuffita Slipper
For the Coziest of Them All: There are some gifts that just feel right for the holiday season — and fuzzy Ugg slippers are undeniably one of them! This cross-band slipper is made with real shearling and even features suede overlays!
Pros:
- Seven color options
- Comes in sizes 5-12
Cons:
- Not vegan-friendly
Available at: Amazon
Barbour Swinton & Galingale Scarf & Beanie Gift Set
For the Winter Lover (or Hater): A super-fan of winter will be thrilled with this set, as it will just further elevate the cozy aesthetics of the season — while winter haters will appreciate the added warmth and style next time they have to step out into the dreaded snow!
Pros:
- Tassel trim on scarf
- Can be unisex!
Cons:
- No reviews yet
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer
For the Memory Maker: It’s great to look back at photos on your phone, but a physical memory is always more special. This mini printer connects to your phone via Bluetooth and can print photos in under a minute. Your giftee will bring this baby everywhere!
Pros:
- Portable — small enough to fit into a pocket
- All-in-one ink and paper cartridge
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with many photo sheets
Available at: Best Buy
Lego Icons Flower Bouquet Set
For the Person Who Hates Throwing Out Dead Flowers: Flower bouquets are beautiful, but they don’t last — except in this case! This colorful Lego bouquet can be displayed forever. We also love it because it’s an experience gift too — one you can do together!
Pros:
- Replicates real flowers like roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters and daisies
- Customizable arrangements
Cons:
- Might take a little while! Contains 756 pieces
Available at: Amazon
Ohom Ui Plus Mug & Warmer Set
For the Person Who’s Sick of Microwaving Their Coffee or Tea: We want to savor our morning cup of coffee/tea, not slurp it down. Sadly, it always cools off by the time we get maybe halfway through it. This mug set comes with a lid and warming base to help, which can keep beverages around 135 degrees!
Pros:
- Base actually doubles as a wireless cell phone charger!
- Three color options
Cons:
- Not many reviews yet, though it’s looking good!
Available at: Nordstrom
Aged & Charred Cocktail Smoker Kit
For the Aspiring Mixologist: Cocktail and whiskey lovers will lose their minds over this kit — and they’ll start planning a post-holiday party ASAP so they can start making drinks with it. It comes with fuel, a torch, four flavors, a smoke lid and more!
Pros:
- Can use to create and mix up to 400 smoke-infused cocktails
- Shoppers are very impressed with the quality
Cons:
- For giftees 21+!
Available at: Amazon
Haptic Lab Zodiac Stuffie
For Your Celestial Soulmate: Zodiac gifts are very popular, but many are repetitive. These stuffed plushes, however, are next-level cool and unbelievably unique. These silk-embroidered pieces are perfect for displaying on a shelf, a bed, a bookcase — anywhere!
Pros:
- Every sign is currently in stock!
- Artisan-made
Cons:
- No reviews yet
Available at: Free People
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box
For the Foodie: The only thing better than a Crock-Pot? A Crock-Pot you can take with you! This number one bestseller acts as a lunch box and portable food warmer — allowing you to skip the microwave and heat up leftover soups, stews, etc. with ease!
Pros:
- Dishwasher-safe container and inner lid
- Detachable cord keeps things clutter-free
Cons:
- Only one size
Available at: Amazon
Wemore Faux-Fur Weighted Blanket
For the Homebody: For a homebody, there’s simply no beating a night on the couch with a sitcom marathon, a variety of snacks and, of course, a weighted blanket. This one is our pick because it has great reviews, a nice price and offers two sides of softness: sherpa and faux fur!
Pros:
- Six color options
- Multiple size/weight options
Cons:
- Hard to wash
Available at: Amazon
