Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you.
Scroll below to see our collection of the very best holiday gifts for women – and start shopping before products start to sell out!
21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Women
Sol de Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
For the Woman Who Smells Like Heaven: We don’t know a single person who isn’t obsessed with Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa ’62 scent. With notes of pistachio and salted caramel, any woman will want to spray this all over her hair and body — and she can!
Pros:
- Over 24,000 reviews on Amazon alone
- Also available in other scents!
Cons:
- Slight chance that someone won’t like the scent
Available at: Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Nordic Socks
For the Coziest Gal of Them All: Not every woman is going to spend $18 on a pair of socks — which is why these ultra-fuzzy, holiday-chic socks are the perfect gift. Every cozy girl needs more Barefoot Dreams in her life!
Pros:
- One size — no size sleuthing required!
- Multiple colorways
Cons:
- Potentially won’t fit wide calves
Available at: QVC
LAGOS Silver Station Caviar Bracelet
For the Woman Who Stuns in Silver: Whether she’s a cool-toned beauty or diving head-first into the emerging silver trend, the caviar-style beading on this bracelet will have her eyes sparkling. A gorgeous accessory she can dress up or down!
Pros:
- Available in numerous sizes
- Free to add engraving
Cons:
- 18K gold version is pricier
Available at: LAGOS
Sun Home Saunas Radiant Face Mask
For the Woman Who’s Serious About Skincare: Any skincare girlie of any age will lose her mind upon unwrapping this LED face mask. This mask may improve the appearance of wrinkles, acne, hyperpigmentation, redness and more!
Pros:
- The only light therapy mask in the world with 5 beneficial wavelengths
- Flexible and portable
Cons:
- A pricier gift choice
Available at: Sun Home Saunas
Storyworth
For Your Mom or Grandma: Storyworth is a gift that will keep on giving through generations. Each week for one year, your giftee will receive a prompt to answer about her life. After 52 weeks, the company will design and send a hardcover book featuring all of her best life stories! Photos can be included!
Pros:
- Meaningful, heartfelt gift
- Can always order extra books
Cons:
- A bit of a commitment for your giftee
Available at: Storyworth
Beam Super Greens
For the Health and Wellness Queen: Whether she’s already set in her healthy habits or is exploring the best possible path to wellness, she’ll love this Super Greens mix. It’s packed with fruits and veggies, formulated to be an “all-in-one wellness formula” to fill in any dietary gaps!
Pros:
- Available in seven flavors
- Third party-tested
Cons:
- A little pricey, in case she wants to repurchase
Available at: Beam
Tymo Airhype Lite
For the Woman Whose Hair Is Her Life: Upgrading your hair dryer can make all the difference in the look and feel of your hair — and how long it takes to dry and style it! This game-changing, lightweight dryer could cut drying time in half and leave hair looking better than ever!
Pros:
- Could reduce frizz by 80%
- Quiet — less damaging to ears!
Cons:
- Will need to pay extra for diffuser or comb nozzle attachments
Available at: Tymo
The Bradford Exchange “Just My Style” Personalized Shoulder Bag
For the Woman Who Carries the World With Her: A cute new bag is always a great gift option, but this spacious tote is something special. It has plenty of pockets — and more importantly, it can be personalized with your giftee’s initials. It will look like their initials are a designer logo!
Pros:
- Removable crossbody strap
- Beautiful black faux leather and gold-tone hardware
Cons:
- Only one color
Available at: The Bradford Exchange
Faceplant Dreams Bamboo Boyfriend Nightshirt
For the Woman Who Requires Eight Hours of Sleep, Minimum: This loose-fit, longline nightshirt is a dream — no pun intended — for women who adore a good snooze sesh. It’s beautiful, it comes in six colors and it’s more than nice enough for if you need to unexpectedly greet a delivery driver at your door!
Pros:
- Light lining in the chest
- Soft, breathable bamboo fabric for hot sleepers
Cons:
- Needs gentle detergent
Available at: Faceplant Dreams
Hero Cosmetics Carry-On Kit
For the Woman Whose Skin Won’t Cooperate: Skincare can be confusing, expensive and frustrating, so nabbing this all-in-one pack from a fan-favorite brand is a great gifting move. It comes with pimple patches, a cleanser, a toner, a moisturizer and a sunscreen!
Pros:
- Comes with limited-edition holiday gift bag
- We have an exclusive code for 15% off: USWEEKLY15
Cons:
- Not full-sized products (apart from the patches)
Available at: Hero Cosmetics
Pinsy Sculpting Lace Shapewear Bodysuit
For Yourself: Never forget to treat yourself to a gift for the holidays — after all, you know you best! Our pick is this lacy, sculpting bodysuit. It’s sultry, it’s comfortable and it lets you go bra-free. Hourglass shape, here we come!
Pros:
- Medium-to-firm shaping capabilities
- Built-in support
Cons:
- No sizes under S or over 3X
Available at: Pinsy
Mejuri Diamond Letter Charm
For the Girl Whose Best Friend Is Diamonds: We all love diamonds, but we love them even more when they’re personalized for us! This diamond-encrusted initial charm is made with 18K gold and can be worn on a necklace, bracelet or even earring!
Pros:
- Conflict-free, socially-responsible diamonds
- Fair pricing: estimated retail $394
Cons:
- Must pay extra if you want a necklace or bracelet chain
Available at: Mejuri
Quiet Mind The Original Weighted Pillow
For the Woman Who Needs a Self-Care Moment: We’ve all heard of — and probably gifted — weighted blankets before. But have you tried a weighted pillow? When she holds this huggable pillow in her lap, anxieties and distractions could simply float away!
Pros:
- Available in three weights and two colors
- Machine-washable cover
Cons:
- Might be a little heavy to carry to the gift exchange!
Available at: Quiet Mind
LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher
For the Woman With an Emotional Support Water Bottle: Reusable water bottles are great — but drinking tap water instead of crisp spring water can be discouraging. If she already has a water bottle she loves, we say to grab her this perfectly-sized filter pitcher!
Pros:
- Designed to protect against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, lead, chlorine, mercury and more
- Majorly improves water taste
Cons:
- She will eventually need to replace the filters
Available at: Amazon
Fioretto Travel Duffel Bag
For the Frequent Flyer: If traveling is her favorite hobby, your giftee is going to fall in love with this bag. It obviously has an eye-catching design, but its functionality is top-notch too. It has a trolley sleeve, padded strap, waterproof wet pocket, premium two-way zippers and more!
Pros:
- Available in eight colors and two sizes
- Durable fabric
Cons:
- One shopper noted not liking the bright interior
Available at: Amazon
Caliray Socal Superbloom Lip + Cheek Tint Soft Stain Blush
For the Makeup Maven: Makeup gifts are always fun — especially from coveted brands like Caliray. We chose this two-in-one stain because not only is it a personal favorite of ours, but it’s perfect for both glam girlies and those who focus on natural beauty!
Pros:
- Skincare ingredients include hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and squalane
- Vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free
Cons:
- Pricier than drugstore makeup
Available at: Sephora
Ryve 52 Empowering Question Cards
For the Woman Practicing Mindfulness: Being mindful all the time is more difficult than it sounds. That’s why it’s a huge help to have cards like these, which help put things into perspective and remind you to reflect and practice self-care!
Pros:
- Giftable box
- Gold foil accents
Cons:
- Not every woman is into mindfulness practices
Available at: Amazon
Nuttch EcoRibb Leggings and High Neck Bra Set
For the Active Babe: When we need a confidence boost at the gym, we turn to this ribbed athletic set. It’s flattering, it’s supportive and it even comes in six colors. It’s unbelievably comfortable too! A nice pick for someone who loves yoga, lifting or basically any other gym activity!
Pros:
- Sweat-wicking, anti-odor and antimicrobial
- Made with premium fabric in Italy
Cons:
- No sizes under S or over XL
Available at: Nuttch
FHI Heat UNbrush
For the Woman Who’s Always on TikTok: We’ve seen countless TikTok videos of users raving about this detangling hairbrush. It’s known to gently release even the most stubborn of tangles, no matter your hair type!
Pros:
- Can be used on wet or dry hair
- May reduce breakage and spilt ends
Cons:
- Shipping might take a little extra time, even on Prime. Shop fast!
Available at: Amazon
Roman Ventures Matching Couples Bracelets
For Your Significant Other: Whether you’re a long-distance couple or living in the same home, these coordinated couples bracelets are a super cute way to show your love for the holiday. As a bonus, you can use essential oil on the black lava stones for aromatherapy benefits!
Pros:
- Expandable design to fit different wrists
- Comes with aromatherapy ebook
Cons:
- May loosen from time to time
Available at: Amazon
Coundymer Smile Face Slippers
For the Woman Who Makes You Happy: These happy face slippers are one of Amazon’s most-loved gifts right now — we’ve even seen this style on celebs! They’re just so cute. A perfect gift to give just before we really dive into winter weather!
Pros:
- Five colorways
- Thick soles
Cons:
- Will need to find out her shoe size!
Available at: Amazon
