21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for All Kinds of Women

By
gift-guide-women
Amazon/Sephora

Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you.

Scroll below to see our collection of the very best holiday gifts for women – and start shopping before products start to sell out!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. 

21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Women

Sol de Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

gift-guide-women-amazon-sol-de-janeiro-mist
Amazon

For the Woman Who Smells Like Heaven: We don’t know a single person who isn’t obsessed with Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirosa ’62 scent. With notes of pistachio and salted caramel, any woman will want to spray this all over her hair and body — and she can!

Pros:

  • Over 24,000 reviews on Amazon alone
  • Also available in other scents!

Cons:

  • Slight chance that someone won’t like the scent

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $24.00
Get it!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Nordic Socks

gift-guide-women-qvc-barefoot-dreams-socks
QVC

For the Coziest Gal of Them All: Not every woman is going to spend $18 on a pair of socks — which is why these ultra-fuzzy, holiday-chic socks are the perfect gift. Every cozy girl needs more Barefoot Dreams in her life!

Pros:

  • One size — no size sleuthing required!
  • Multiple colorways

Cons:

  • Potentially won’t fit wide calves

Available at: QVC

Buy at QVC | $18.00
Get it!

LAGOS Silver Station Caviar Bracelet

gift-guide-women-lagos-silver-caviar-bracelet
Lagos

For the Woman Who Stuns in Silver: Whether she’s a cool-toned beauty or diving head-first into the emerging silver trend, the caviar-style beading on this bracelet will have her eyes sparkling. A gorgeous accessory she can dress up or down!

Pros:

  • Available in numerous sizes
  • Free to add engraving

Cons:

  • 18K gold version is pricier

Available at: LAGOS

Buy at Lagos | $300.00
Get it!

Sun Home Saunas Radiant Face Mask

gift-guide-women-sun-home-saunas-led-mask
Sun Home Saunas

For the Woman Who’s Serious About Skincare: Any skincare girlie of any age will lose her mind upon unwrapping this LED face mask. This mask may improve the appearance of wrinkles, acne, hyperpigmentation, redness and more!

Pros:

  • The only light therapy mask in the world with 5 beneficial wavelengths
  • Flexible and portable

Cons:

  • A pricier gift choice

Available at: Sun Home Saunas

Buy at Sun Home Saunas | $399.00
Get it!

Storyworth

gift-guide-women-storyworth
Storyworth

For Your Mom or Grandma: Storyworth is a gift that will keep on giving through generations. Each week for one year, your giftee will receive a prompt to answer about her life. After 52 weeks, the company will design and send a hardcover book featuring all of her best life stories! Photos can be included!

Pros:

  • Meaningful, heartfelt gift
  • Can always order extra books

Cons:

  • A bit of a commitment for your giftee

Available at: Storyworth

Buy at Storyworth | $99.00
Get it!

Beam Super Greens

gift-guide-women-beam-super-greens
Beam

For the Health and Wellness Queen: Whether she’s already set in her healthy habits or is exploring the best possible path to wellness, she’ll love this Super Greens mix. It’s packed with fruits and veggies, formulated to be an “all-in-one wellness formula” to fill in any dietary gaps!

Pros:

  • Available in seven flavors
  • Third party-tested

Cons:

  • A little pricey, in case she wants to repurchase

Available at: Beam

Buy at Beam | $46.00
Get it!

Tymo Airhype Lite

gift-guide-women-tymo-hair-dryer
Tymo

For the Woman Whose Hair Is Her Life: Upgrading your hair dryer can make all the difference in the look and feel of your hair — and how long it takes to dry and style it! This game-changing, lightweight dryer could cut drying time in half and leave hair looking better than ever!

Pros:

  • Could reduce frizz by 80%
  • Quiet — less damaging to ears!

Cons:

  • Will need to pay extra for diffuser or comb nozzle attachments

Available at: Tymo

Buy at Tymo | $99.99
Get it!

The Bradford Exchange “Just My Style” Personalized Shoulder Bag

gift-guide-women-bradford-exchange-tote
The Bradford Exchange

For the Woman Who Carries the World With Her: A cute new bag is always a great gift option, but this spacious tote is something special. It has plenty of pockets — and more importantly, it can be personalized with your giftee’s initials. It will look like their initials are a designer logo!

Pros:

  • Removable crossbody strap
  • Beautiful black faux leather and gold-tone hardware

Cons:

  • Only one color

Available at: The Bradford Exchange

Buy at The Bradford Exchange | $140.00
Get it!

Faceplant Dreams Bamboo Boyfriend Nightshirt

gift-guide-women-faceplant-dreams-nightshirt
Faceplant Dreams

For the Woman Who Requires Eight Hours of Sleep, Minimum: This loose-fit, longline nightshirt is a dream — no pun intended — for women who adore a good snooze sesh. It’s beautiful, it comes in six colors and it’s more than nice enough for if you need to unexpectedly greet a delivery driver at your door!

Pros:

  • Light lining in the chest
  • Soft, breathable bamboo fabric for hot sleepers

Cons:

  • Needs gentle detergent

Available at: Faceplant Dreams

Buy at Faceplant Dreams | $74.00
Get it!

Hero Cosmetics Carry-On Kit

gift-guide-women-hero-cosmetics-kit
Hero Cosmetics

For the Woman Whose Skin Won’t Cooperate: Skincare can be confusing, expensive and frustrating, so nabbing this all-in-one pack from a fan-favorite brand is a great gifting move. It comes with pimple patches, a cleanser, a toner, a moisturizer and a sunscreen!

Pros:

  • Comes with limited-edition holiday gift bag
  • We have an exclusive code for 15% off: USWEEKLY15

Cons:

  • Not full-sized products (apart from the patches)

Available at: Hero Cosmetics

Buy at Hero Cosmetics | $20.00
Use code USWEEKLY15 for 15% off!

Pinsy Sculpting Lace Shapewear Bodysuit

gift-guide-women-pinsy-bodysuit
Pinsy

For Yourself: Never forget to treat yourself to a gift for the holidays — after all, you know you best! Our pick is this lacy, sculpting bodysuit. It’s sultry, it’s comfortable and it lets you go bra-free. Hourglass shape, here we come!

Pros:

  • Medium-to-firm shaping capabilities
  • Built-in support

Cons:

  • No sizes under S or over 3X

Available at: Pinsy

Buy at Pinsy | $98.00
Get it!

Mejuri Diamond Letter Charm

gift-guide-women-mejuri-initial-necklace
Mejuri

For the Girl Whose Best Friend Is Diamonds: We all love diamonds, but we love them even more when they’re personalized for us! This diamond-encrusted initial charm is made with 18K gold and can be worn on a necklace, bracelet or even earring!

Pros:

  • Conflict-free, socially-responsible diamonds
  • Fair pricing: estimated retail $394

Cons:

  • Must pay extra if you want a necklace or bracelet chain

Available at: Mejuri

Buy at Mejuri | $198.00
Get it!

Quiet Mind The Original Weighted Pillow

gift-guide-women-quiet-mind-weighted-pillow
Quiet Mind

For the Woman Who Needs a Self-Care Moment: We’ve all heard of — and probably gifted — weighted blankets before. But have you tried a weighted pillow? When she holds this huggable pillow in her lap, anxieties and distractions could simply float away!

Pros:

  • Available in three weights and two colors
  • Machine-washable cover

Cons:

  • Might be a little heavy to carry to the gift exchange!

Available at: Quiet Mind

Buy at Quiet Mind | $179.00
Get it!

LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher

gift-guide-women-lifestraw-pitcher-amazon
Amazon

For the Woman With an Emotional Support Water Bottle: Reusable water bottles are great — but drinking tap water instead of crisp spring water can be discouraging. If she already has a water bottle she loves, we say to grab her this perfectly-sized filter pitcher!

Pros:

  • Designed to protect against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, lead, chlorine, mercury and more
  • Majorly improves water taste

Cons:

  • She will eventually need to replace the filters

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $36.00
Get it!

Fioretto Travel Duffel Bag

gift-guide-women-amazon-travel-bag
Amazon

For the Frequent Flyer: If traveling is her favorite hobby, your giftee is going to fall in love with this bag. It obviously has an eye-catching design, but its functionality is top-notch too. It has a trolley sleeve, padded strap, waterproof wet pocket, premium two-way zippers and more!

Pros:

  • Available in eight colors and two sizes
  • Durable fabric

Cons:

  • One shopper noted not liking the bright interior

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $22.00
Get it!

Caliray Socal Superbloom Lip + Cheek Tint Soft Stain Blush

gift-giude-women-sephora-caliray-lip-blush-stain
Sephora

For the Makeup Maven: Makeup gifts are always fun — especially from coveted brands like Caliray. We chose this two-in-one stain because not only is it a personal favorite of ours, but it’s perfect for both glam girlies and those who focus on natural beauty!

Pros:

  • Skincare ingredients include hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and squalane
  • Vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free

Cons:

  • Pricier than drugstore makeup

Available at: Sephora

Buy at Sephora | $28.00
Get it!

Ryve 52 Empowering Question Cards

gift-guide-women-amazon-mindfulness-cards
Amazon

For the Woman Practicing Mindfulness: Being mindful all the time is more difficult than it sounds. That’s why it’s a huge help to have cards like these, which help put things into perspective and remind you to reflect and practice self-care!

Pros:

  • Giftable box
  • Gold foil accents

Cons:

  • Not every woman is into mindfulness practices

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $17.00
Get it!

Nuttch EcoRibb Leggings and High Neck Bra Set

gift-guide-women-nuttch-bra-leggings-set
Nuttch

For the Active Babe: When we need a confidence boost at the gym, we turn to this ribbed athletic set. It’s flattering, it’s supportive and it even comes in six colors. It’s unbelievably comfortable too! A nice pick for someone who loves yoga, lifting or basically any other gym activity!

Pros:

  • Sweat-wicking, anti-odor and antimicrobial
  • Made with premium fabric in Italy

Cons:

  • No sizes under S or over XL

Available at: Nuttch

Buy at Nuttch | $57.00
Get it!

FHI Heat UNbrush

gift-guide-women-amazon-unbrush
Amazon

For the Woman Who’s Always on TikTok: We’ve seen countless TikTok videos of users raving about this detangling hairbrush. It’s known to gently release even the most stubborn of tangles, no matter your hair type!

Pros:

  • Can be used on wet or dry hair
  • May reduce breakage and spilt ends

Cons:

  • Shipping might take a little extra time, even on Prime. Shop fast!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $18.00
Get it!

Roman Ventures Matching Couples Bracelets

gift-guide-women-amazon-couples-bracelets
Amazon

For Your Significant Other: Whether you’re a long-distance couple or living in the same home, these coordinated couples bracelets are a super cute way to show your love for the holiday. As a bonus, you can use essential oil on the black lava stones for aromatherapy benefits!

Pros:

  • Expandable design to fit different wrists
  • Comes with aromatherapy ebook

Cons:

  • May loosen from time to time

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $15.00
Get it!

Coundymer Smile Face Slippers

gift-guide-women-smile-face-slippers-amazon
Amazon

For the Woman Who Makes You Happy: These happy face slippers are one of Amazon’s most-loved gifts right now — we’ve even seen this style on celebs! They’re just so cute. A perfect gift to give just before we really dive into winter weather!

Pros:

  • Five colorways
  • Thick soles

Cons:

  • Will need to find out her shoe size!

Available at: Amazon

Buy at Amazon | $17.00
Get it!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

