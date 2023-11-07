Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bright, colorful jewelry is continuing its reign over the accessory world right now — and we’re so here for it! Jewelry is one of our favorite ways to express ourselves. We love a simple, sparkly moment, but going for a bolder, artsy look can be a ton of fun!

One celeb who’s nailing the trend (and seriously inspiring Us) is Gigi Hadid. Obviously, the supermodel is always a source of inspiration for our own closet, but she sent Us soaring over to Amazon when we saw photos of her charm necklace!

Get the RR Rambling Rose 14K Gold-Plated Pendant Necklace for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: When Is Amazon's Black Friday? Everything We Know — And the Best Early Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you ready for Amazon’s 2023 Black Friday sale? While normally we have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to start shopping Black Friday deals, Amazon is dropping its epic sale an entire week early this year! […]

Hadid was photographed in a The Sage Vintage x Haricot Vert Favorite Things Charmie Necklace on Friday, November 3 while out in NYC. This chain necklace was loaded with colorful charms, featuring a variety of imagery: a teapot, a cowboy boot, a piece of buttered bread, etc. So cute!

We can’t nab Hadid’s exact necklace, but we found a very similar item on Amazon for a low price with great ratings from shoppers. It comes in numerous designs too, so you can pick and choose! There’s one with fruits and tropical charms, another with mermaid-inspired charms, another with celestial charms, etc. Check out all of the different options on the Amazon page!

Get the RR Rambling Rose 14K Gold-Plated Pendant Necklace for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Want to see other charm necklaces we’re digging right now? Shop below!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 21 White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas Attending a white elephant gift exchange for the holidays this year? Whether it’s your first one or your annual holiday party tradition, you might need a little help coming up with a creative, unique gift idea. After all, the more unexpected the gift, the more fun the entire process becomes! Some white elephant parties steer […]

Related: 15 Perfect Gift Ideas for the Biggest 'Friends' Fan You Know Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Haven’t started holiday shopping yet? Well, it’s time to pivot! We’re here to help you find the best gifts for your lobster in life. Seriously, could these gifts be any better? If you haven’t noticed, we’re focusing in on Friends-themed gifts […]

Related: Kyle Richards’ Confessional Cutout Top Is Sold Out — Get the Look for $23 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Kyle Richards continues to be our source of inspiration for, well, basically everything! We’re always keeping an eye out for her beauty and home faves, and if we could trade closets with her at any moment, we wouldn’t […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!