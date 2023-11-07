Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Haven’t started holiday shopping yet? Well, it’s time to pivot! We’re here to help you find the best gifts for your lobster in life. Seriously, could these gifts be any better? If you haven’t noticed, we’re focusing in on Friends-themed gifts right now!
These Friends-inspired holiday gifts will have fans of the show responding with a Janice-worthy “Oh. My. God.” Shop below!
Mattel Games UNO Friends Card Game
This Amazon-exclusive version of UNO has about 65,000 reviews, a 4.8 rating and an “Amazon’s Choice” label. It even has a special Friends-inspired rule!
Homesick Central Perk Candle
We may not be able to visit Central Perk, but we can bring Central Perk’s cozy vibes to us with this coffee-scented candle!
STVK Friends Keychain
Small but meaningful, this keychain is the perfect stocking stuffer or small gift for your bestie. It comes in both black and silver!
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry
Honor the memory of Matthew Perry by gifting his vulnerable, bestselling memoir to a Friends fan (or to yourself).
Lego Ideas Central Perk
This Central Perk Lego set is everything. It has all of the main cast (plus Gunther!), and it even includes set lighting details outside of the fictional café!
Hyp Friends Checkered Ankle Socks
Each pair of socks in this six-pack features an iconic Friends quote or logo. They’ll fit sizes 4-10, so they’re usually a safe (and awesome) gift choice!
Silver Buffalo Friends Central Perk Couch Ceramic Coin Bank
This hand-painted coin bank is excellent for collecting spare change, but more importantly, it’s a lovely piece of decor you can display on a shelf or side table!
Jimaos Friends Sequin Pillow Cover
These pillow covers are so fun! Brush the sequins one way for a sparkly, simple look — but brush them the other way to reveal a recognizable image from the show, such as Ross’ famous “unagi” pose!
Hallmark Friends Turkey Christmas Ornament
Even after Thanksgiving is over, this turkey ornament is absolutely essential for a dedicated Friends fan. It even has a glittery fez!
Vuejic Friends Door Frame Key Holder and Keychain
Is this not the cutest thing? This key holder and organizer replicates the entrance of Monica’s apartment and can be used to hang and store keys, coats, letters and more. It comes with a bonus peephole frame keychain too!
BP. Retro Graphic Short Sleeve Sleep Shirt
This nostalgic, longline sleep shirt is perfect for Christmas morning (or the entire holiday season). The graphic features stockings and presents for all of the main friends!
Silver Buffalo Friends Doodles Water Bottle
This screw-top, shatter-free water bottle is covered with cute doodles of recognizable imagery from the show. It’s also BPA-free!
Silver Buffalo Friends 3-Piece Kitchen Set
Know a Friends fan who loves to cook — preferably better than Rachel? Order them this cute set, featuring an oven mitt, trivet mat and dish towel!
Friends The One with the Apartment Bet Party Game
Every Friends fan wishes they could play the apartment bet game IRL. And now they can (with lower stakes)! This is the best Friends trivia game!
Joey Doesn’t Share Food Spoon
Your giftee is going to lose it when they see this (very relatable) spoon. The best part? It’s dishwasher-safe!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!