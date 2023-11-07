Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Haven’t started holiday shopping yet? Well, it’s time to pivot! We’re here to help you find the best gifts for your lobster in life. Seriously, could these gifts be any better? If you haven’t noticed, we’re focusing in on Friends-themed gifts right now!

These Friends-inspired holiday gifts will have fans of the show responding with a Janice-worthy “Oh. My. God.” Shop below!

Mattel Games UNO Friends Card Game

This Amazon-exclusive version of UNO has about 65,000 reviews, a 4.8 rating and an “Amazon’s Choice” label. It even has a special Friends-inspired rule!

$11.00 See it!

Homesick Central Perk Candle

We may not be able to visit Central Perk, but we can bring Central Perk’s cozy vibes to us with this coffee-scented candle!

$44.00 See it!

STVK Friends Keychain

Small but meaningful, this keychain is the perfect stocking stuffer or small gift for your bestie. It comes in both black and silver!

$10.00 See it!

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry

Honor the memory of Matthew Perry by gifting his vulnerable, bestselling memoir to a Friends fan (or to yourself).

Was $30 You Save 20% On Sale: $24 See it!

Lego Ideas Central Perk

This Central Perk Lego set is everything. It has all of the main cast (plus Gunther!), and it even includes set lighting details outside of the fictional café!

$102.00 See it!

Hyp Friends Checkered Ankle Socks

Each pair of socks in this six-pack features an iconic Friends quote or logo. They’ll fit sizes 4-10, so they’re usually a safe (and awesome) gift choice!

$10.00 See it!

Silver Buffalo Friends Central Perk Couch Ceramic Coin Bank

This hand-painted coin bank is excellent for collecting spare change, but more importantly, it’s a lovely piece of decor you can display on a shelf or side table!

$49.00 See it!

Jimaos Friends Sequin Pillow Cover

These pillow covers are so fun! Brush the sequins one way for a sparkly, simple look — but brush them the other way to reveal a recognizable image from the show, such as Ross’ famous “unagi” pose!

$12.00 See it!

Hallmark Friends Turkey Christmas Ornament

Even after Thanksgiving is over, this turkey ornament is absolutely essential for a dedicated Friends fan. It even has a glittery fez!

$9.00 See it!

Vuejic Friends Door Frame Key Holder and Keychain

Is this not the cutest thing? This key holder and organizer replicates the entrance of Monica’s apartment and can be used to hang and store keys, coats, letters and more. It comes with a bonus peephole frame keychain too!

Was $30 You Save 33% On Sale: $20 See it!

BP. Retro Graphic Short Sleeve Sleep Shirt

This nostalgic, longline sleep shirt is perfect for Christmas morning (or the entire holiday season). The graphic features stockings and presents for all of the main friends!

$35.00 See it!

Silver Buffalo Friends Doodles Water Bottle

This screw-top, shatter-free water bottle is covered with cute doodles of recognizable imagery from the show. It’s also BPA-free!

$13.00 See it!

Silver Buffalo Friends 3-Piece Kitchen Set

Know a Friends fan who loves to cook — preferably better than Rachel? Order them this cute set, featuring an oven mitt, trivet mat and dish towel!

Was $17 You Save 18% On Sale: $14 See it!

Friends The One with the Apartment Bet Party Game

Every Friends fan wishes they could play the apartment bet game IRL. And now they can (with lower stakes)! This is the best Friends trivia game!

$24.00 See it!

Joey Doesn’t Share Food Spoon

Your giftee is going to lose it when they see this (very relatable) spoon. The best part? It’s dishwasher-safe!

$9.00 See it!

