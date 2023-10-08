Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pores, pores, pores. We all have them — but learning how to live with them is anything but easy. If you’re prone to blackheads and blemishes, you’ve probably tested out a ton of products to try to keep your pores clear and visibly minimized. Such a pain. Even Jennifer Aniston knows the struggle!

Clogged pores are a common problem among those with oily and combination skin, but even those with dry skin face the same issue when their skin isn’t properly moisturized. Sometimes, we just wish we had a quick solution that could suck all of the blackheads and sebum out. And now we do!

Get the Poppyo Blackhead Remover Vacuum (originally $30) for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Let’s rewind to how we found this exact product. In 2022, Aniston filmed a video for Allure reacting to viral TikTok trends. First up was a pore vacuum. “Okay, this is something I could probably really get into and would enjoy doing,” she said, watching a TikTok, “because who doesn’t love that?”

She then picked up a pore vacuum provided for her — the Poppyo Blackhead Remover Vacuum — and turned it on, testing it against the palm of her hand. “Okay, can I take this home?” she playfully asked after feeling its power, “because I want to do this.”

“And can you go up in speed — I mean, in pressure?” she questioned, still fascinated by the product. “Yes, you can,” she declared after finding the right setting. “This is exciting. I support this trend.” A strong stamp of approval!

You can pick up the same exact skincare tool Aniston tested out on Amazon Prime, which is exciting enough. Even better is that it’s 43% off right now! You can use the same blue one as the Friends star or grab it in green or orange. Each is equally marked down at the moment!

Each purchase of this rechargeable pore vacuum comes with four different replacement vacuum heads. It’s recommended that you use it for no more than five minutes at a time. If you have dry skin, try once a week. If you have oily or combination skin, try twice a week!

