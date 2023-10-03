Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chapped lip weather is near. For some of us, it may have even already begun. We’ve tried countless lip balms, scrubs and masks over the years, but some of us are still searching for our true holy grail. Why has it been so hard to find?

If we take a cue from Margot Robbie, the reason we haven’t found a fantastic lip balm yet is because perhaps the best choice is not actually a lip balm at all. The Barbie star reportedly uses a very unexpected product to keep her lips soft and moisturized — and it’s so affordable!

Get the Bepanthen Nappy Care Ointment for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Robbie revealed the contents of her bag to British Vogue in 2021. While she certainly carried around a few luxury items, it was one of her chosen lip products that surprised us. “This is Bepanthen,” she said, holding up a small jar. “It’s like an antiseptic cream, technically for babies’ nappies and stuff, but I use it as lip balm and it’s really good.”

As the actress revealed, Bepanthen is technically a baby ointment designed to help with diaper rash. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean its gentle formula doesn’t have other uses! This could be the product your lips have been waiting for. Robbie gave us a great idea to squeeze some into a small jar too — just in case you don’t want to pull out a tube of baby ointment in public!

The active ingredient in this ointment is dexpanthenol, which WebMD reports is used to “treat or prevent dry, rough, scaly, itchy skin and minor skin irritations.” This could be key for taking your lips from cracked, scratchy and even bloody to soft, smooth and perfectly pink!

The best lip care product may have been waiting in the baby aisle all along — and for under $10. Of course, there’s no need to go to the store to grab one. Bepanthen is on Amazon Prime, so members can get fast, free shipping, just in time for the weather to really cool down!

