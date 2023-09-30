Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re going through a rough patch — whether mentally or physically — and traditional healing approaches don’t seem to be helping you out of your funk, it might be time to consider some additional help. We’re not telling you you need to book an expensive retreat or spend two hours of your day in deep meditation. In fact, adding this recommendation to your routine will take up practically no time at all!

Many of us already take supplements and vitamins, but there’s a decent chance you’ve never used shilajit. It’s an Ayurvedic mind and body supplement that’s seriously caught our attention. But we won’t take credit for it — we learned about these capsules through Jodie Turner-Smith!

Get the HealthForce SuperFoods Shilajit (120 VeganCaps) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Turner-Smith recently revealed what she keeps in her bag to British Vogue, pulling out everything from eye masks to a Little Mermaid doll for her daughter. This unique supplement, however, was the main pick to pique our interest. “Also some shilajit,” the Sex Education actress said, holding up her bottle, “because this is also really good for your body. Just want to make sure that your immune system, your health, all the organs — everything is feeling good.”

Luckily, the multitalented model’s exact pick is available on Amazon Prime, and the price is fantastic for 120 capsules. But what is shilajit, exactly? It’s an an “ancient, rare, resinous” substance that’s been used for over 5,000 years in Ayurvedic medicine. In Sanskrit, it actually means “conquerer of mountains and destroyer of weakness.” How cool is that?

The shilajit in this supplement is gathered from a “pristine, high-elevation region in India and then filtered and concentrated via a unique, full-spectrum water extraction process into a nutrient-rich powder.” It’s tested for identity, pesticides, microbials, heavy metals, solvent residues and fulvic acid to “assure the highest level of purity and potency.” Basically, this is the good stuff!

Taking this clean, vegan, gluten-free supplement may promote immune function, endocrine function, brain function and detoxification. It may also help you maintain a healthy metabolism and promote energy production. Just take two capsules per day, or as advised by your doctor. It’s recommended that you take them with “conscious, positive intent”!

