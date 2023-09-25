Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Don’t you just love it when comfort and fashion come together to create a new trend? Oversized everything is so in right now — and fall is the best time to nail the look. An oversized tee is cute, but an oversized sweatshirt is pure chic coziness.
With the right design and the right pair of shoes, an oversized sweatshirt could be the clothing item to earn you the most compliments this season. Hoodies and half-zips are both excellent, but there’s one style that lives rent-free in my mind right now — this Efan crew neck!
Get the Efan Oversized Crew Neck Sweatshirt (originally $53) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
This pick has a purposely oversized design, so it should have a slouchy fit even if you order your traditional size. You still may want to consider going up one or two sizes as well! While we used to view “baggy” as a bad word, these days, it’s all we want. Baggier, roomier picks just work so well with modern fashion!
This cotton-blend sweatshirt has ultra-dropped shoulder seams, contributing to its effortless, carefree vibe. The banded hem and sleeve cuffs pull things together, though you can easily let the cuffs slide past your wrists — the sleeves should be long enough!
The hem also dips a bit low, making this crew neck just perfect for pairing with leggings or biker shorts!
Another thing I specifically love about this crew neck is the vast color selection. This sweatshirt comes in 26 different shades! We feel lucky when a piece we love comes in two colors — but 26 is an indescribable feeling. You’ll find traditional fall colors, great neutrals and even bright pops like pink and purple.
Whether you’re working from home, marathoning a sitcom on the couch, stepping on crunchy fall leaves in the park or grabbing your morning latte at your favorite local coffee shop, this oversized sweatshirt is going to be there for you. Just make sure to grab it while it’s on sale!
