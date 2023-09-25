Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

It’s officially fall! Time for pumpkin spice, leaf peeping and wrapping up in a variety of comfy, cozy outfits. Sweater weather requires, well, sweaters of course, and it’s great to have a variety of silhouettes and styles on hand for any kind of ‘fit. Obviously, some Amazon shoppers have already gotten their autumnal wardrobe preparations underway, with many of the retailer’s bestselling fashion items this week being ideal picks for transitional weather.

With that in mind, we found the no. 1 bestselling sweatshirt on Amazon to share with you all today, made even better by a 25% off on-page coupon that brings its already-reasonable price tag down even further to a fabulous $22! Keep on scrolling for our scoop on this stylish pullover and get ready to pick one up yourself.

Get the Mirol Women’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt for just $22 at Amazon now!

The Mirol Women’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt is currently the top new release in the Women’s Hoodies & Sweatshirts on all of Amazon, so you know it’s already a big-time favorite for fall! This oversized sweatshirt is made from 80% cotton and 20% rayon, making it super-soft, cozy and pleasantly stretchy for total, all-day comfort. It has a quarter-zip neck, which is handy for a variety of reasons — it adds visual interest, of course, instead of a plain crew neck; it allows a little extra looseness and comfort instead of a tight neckline; and, maybe best of all, it makes it easy to pull the sweatshirt on and off without messing up any sprayed-and-set hairstyles!

This sweatshirt is ideal for lounging, working out or going about your day in comfy style. You can layer it over a lighter top underneath, or rock solo on less chilly days. The oversized fit makes it roomy at any size, and it’ll look great paired with jeans, leggings or even some bike shorts. Best of all, it comes in a variety of stylish autumnal colors, including light green, wine and coffee.

Get the Mirol Women’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt for just $22 at Amazon now!

Despite being a pretty new offering, hundreds of the Mirol pullover have been sold just this month to those fashionistas obviously getting their wardrobes ready for the fall chill to set in. Reviewers who have tried the sweatshirt out are already extolling its praises, highlighting its “super comfy oversized fit” and calling it their “new favorite sweatshirt.”

“I absolutely love this,” raved one 5-star reviewer. “It fits perfectly oversized. I typically wear either a L or XL depending on the style. I ordered a L since it is made oversized and it fit perfectly. It’s nice and cozy and has some weight to it.” Another fan shared that its “perfect for cooler Arizona nights,” adding, “I really love this pullover sweatshirt. Fits well, since I like my tops oversized. It’s still a bit too warm to wear (still over 100 degrees this week in northern Arizona) but it will be perfect when it gets a little cooler.”

One commenter noted that it does “[run] large even for an oversized sweatshirt” but that it is “excellent quality,” with another adding that it’s “Nice and soft” — “Great as a mid-layer or as a stand-alone on a cool day. Zip is great to keep a casual look or just to keep the wind out,” they noted. With the 25% off on-page coupon, you can snag the Mirol Women’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt now for just $22 on Amazon… so grab it before the weather gets cool!

See it: Get the Mirol Women’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt for just $22 at Amazon now!

Not your style? Shop more from Mirol here and explore other sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Shoppers 'Love' How This Comfy Sweater Set 'Makes You Look Put Together' Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our closet is overstuffed with clothing we’ve only worn once, and yet we always feel like we have nothing to wear. The truth is, besides the occasional fancy function or date night dinner, we rarely dress up. Most […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $50 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day is making a return in 2023! This time around, it’s going by Prime Big Deal Days — but you can essentially expect the same iconic event: 48 hours of mega-deals for Prime members only! Prime […]

Related: 17 Dresses and Jumpsuits That Will Cinch and Highlight Your Waist Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While we love the oversized trend as much as the next shopper, we think it’s often best styled alongside a cinched piece. A shacket with a belted dress? A slouchy cardigan with a smocked jumpsuit? Love! These pieces […]