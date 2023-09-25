Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
It’s officially fall! Time for pumpkin spice, leaf peeping and wrapping up in a variety of comfy, cozy outfits. Sweater weather requires, well, sweaters of course, and it’s great to have a variety of silhouettes and styles on hand for any kind of ‘fit. Obviously, some Amazon shoppers have already gotten their autumnal wardrobe preparations underway, with many of the retailer’s bestselling fashion items this week being ideal picks for transitional weather.
With that in mind, we found the no. 1 bestselling sweatshirt on Amazon to share with you all today, made even better by a 25% off on-page coupon that brings its already-reasonable price tag down even further to a fabulous $22! Keep on scrolling for our scoop on this stylish pullover and get ready to pick one up yourself.
Get the Mirol Women’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt for just $22 at Amazon now!
The Mirol Women’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt is currently the top new release in the Women’s Hoodies & Sweatshirts on all of Amazon, so you know it’s already a big-time favorite for fall! This oversized sweatshirt is made from 80% cotton and 20% rayon, making it super-soft, cozy and pleasantly stretchy for total, all-day comfort. It has a quarter-zip neck, which is handy for a variety of reasons — it adds visual interest, of course, instead of a plain crew neck; it allows a little extra looseness and comfort instead of a tight neckline; and, maybe best of all, it makes it easy to pull the sweatshirt on and off without messing up any sprayed-and-set hairstyles!
This sweatshirt is ideal for lounging, working out or going about your day in comfy style. You can layer it over a lighter top underneath, or rock solo on less chilly days. The oversized fit makes it roomy at any size, and it’ll look great paired with jeans, leggings or even some bike shorts. Best of all, it comes in a variety of stylish autumnal colors, including light green, wine and coffee.
Get the Mirol Women’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt for just $22 at Amazon now!
Despite being a pretty new offering, hundreds of the Mirol pullover have been sold just this month to those fashionistas obviously getting their wardrobes ready for the fall chill to set in. Reviewers who have tried the sweatshirt out are already extolling its praises, highlighting its “super comfy oversized fit” and calling it their “new favorite sweatshirt.”
“I absolutely love this,” raved one 5-star reviewer. “It fits perfectly oversized. I typically wear either a L or XL depending on the style. I ordered a L since it is made oversized and it fit perfectly. It’s nice and cozy and has some weight to it.” Another fan shared that its “perfect for cooler Arizona nights,” adding, “I really love this pullover sweatshirt. Fits well, since I like my tops oversized. It’s still a bit too warm to wear (still over 100 degrees this week in northern Arizona) but it will be perfect when it gets a little cooler.”
One commenter noted that it does “[run] large even for an oversized sweatshirt” but that it is “excellent quality,” with another adding that it’s “Nice and soft” — “Great as a mid-layer or as a stand-alone on a cool day. Zip is great to keep a casual look or just to keep the wind out,” they noted. With the 25% off on-page coupon, you can snag the Mirol Women’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt now for just $22 on Amazon… so grab it before the weather gets cool!
See it: Get the Mirol Women’s 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt for just $22 at Amazon now!
Not your style? Shop more from Mirol here and explore other sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!