9 Beauty Products That Will Give You an Instant Glow

You glow, girl! ‘Tis the season to shimmer and shine. If you want your skin to glisten and glow in the sun this summer, then I have the best beauty products for you! I’ve tried all of these essentials myself, so I can attest to their radiance.
From SPF to Status Sticks, these skincare staples will make every day feel like a vacation. Dazzle in these dewy, dreamy illuminators below!
Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40
Supergoop’s Glowscreen is one of my holy grail, desert island must-haves. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin B, this cult-favorite sunscreen will leave your skin with a nourishing glow. I use it as a makeup primer underneath my foundation or on its own as a skin tint! Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff and Brooke Shields are all fans of this SPF 40 product.
Iconic London Illuminator
Calling all aspiring glowing goddesses! This Iconic London Illuminator truly is iconic. Mix these highlighting drops into your moisturizer or foundation for the ultimate glow.
Dibs Beauty Status Stick
This viral Status Stick from Dibs Beauty smells like the yummiest vanilla treat! Glide this award-winning highlighter all over your face or body (arms, legs, chest, etc.) to make your skin shimmer. It’s my go-to move before a beach day or night out!
Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50
This Kopari Body Glow sunscreen smells like a tropical vacation! Plus, this Sun Shield protects your skin with SPF 50 while adding a dewy glow.
L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion
I’ve been raving about L’Oréal Lumi Glotion on repeat! This is my all-time favorite drugstore beauty product. The silky-smooth formula glides on like a dream, delivering a subtle, sun-kissed sheen.
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Highlighter
Charlotte Tilbury is one of my favorite luxury beauty brands, constantly raising the bar with mesmerizing makeup. This Hollywood Glow Highlighter works like a charm! Simply apply the shimmering powder to the areas of your face you want to accentuate (tops of cheekbones, nose, Cupid’s bow) and watch as your features pop.
This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle
Don’t have time for a spray tan? If you want to glow on the go, then try this Perfect Legs Skin Miracle. Made with caramel and vitamin C, this tinted body serum will give your limbs a golden glow instantly.
Melanie Mills Hollywood Gleam Body Radiance
Shoutout to my friend Shae Wilbur for introducing me to my skincare secret weapon, the Melanie Mills Hollywood Gleam highlighting moisturizer. I love applying this product over my chest and shoulders for extra shine before a big event. You can also mix the primer into your foundation for a glowing complexion!
Saie Glowy Super Gel Dewy Illuminator
This Saie Glowy Super Gel is a multi-purpose illuminator that gives you a dewy glow. Use it underneath or over makeup to hydrate and highlight your skin!