9 Best Self-Tanners for a Golden Glow This Spring and Summer

By
best self-tanners
Getty Images

Spring may have sprung, but we’ve still got a case of the winter blues. That’s because our skin hasn’t seen the sun in months, and it shows! We’re as pale as the winter-white snow. With festival season around the corner and summer just months away, it’s time to fake it ’til we make it with self-tanner!

Get a golden glow overnight with these top-rated self-tanners! No orange undertones, just natural-looking color. Everyone will assume you just came back from a sun-kissed Spring Break vacation! Check out our nine favorite sunless tanners below, all under $50.

Coco & Eve Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse

Coco & Eve’s self-tanner is one of our all-time favorite formulas! Not only does this mousse leave your skin bronzed and beautiful, but it also smells like a tropical paradise.

$35.00
b.tan Dark Self Tanner

b.tan dark self-tanner
Amazon

With over 35,000 reviews on Amazon, b.tan is the no. 1 bestseller in body self-tanners on Amazon! And for just $10 a bottle, this self-tanner is a steal.

Was $15You Save 33%
On Sale: $10
Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan Lotion

Loving Tan lotion
Amazon

We love this Loving Tan lotion because it delivers hydration and gradual color at the same time!

$30.00
Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Mousse

Dolce Glow self-tanner
Nordstrom

Founded by celebrity spray tan artist Isabel Alysa, whose clients include Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Sofia Richie, Dolce Glow is the self-tanner of the stars. This fast-drying formula is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients for anti-aging benefits on top of flawless color.

Was $51You Save 16%
On Sale: $43
Tan-Luxe The Face Self-Tan Drops

Tan-Luxe drops
Amazon

Celebrities like Kella Ripa have raved about Tan-Luxe’s facial tanning drops. Simply mix this product into your moisturizer for an even tan that blends with your body.

$25.00
Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Sunless Tanning Lotion

Jergens lotion
Amazon

The OG of self-tanner, this Jergens tanning lotion also contains firming properties to help hide cellulite and tighten skin. Sign Us up!

Was $12You Save 17%
On Sale: $10
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse

St. Tropez mousse
Amazon

Another cult-favorite sunless tanning brand, St. Tropez is beloved by customers and celebs alike. This express mousse allows you to get darker even faster!

$46.00
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

Bondi Sands self tanner
Amazon

This Bondi Sands self-tanner is one of the most popular sunless products! Shoppers say that this foam delivers natural-looking color, even on pale skin.

$24.00
Isle of Paradise Clear Self Tanning Mousse

Isle of Paradise self tanning mousse
Amazon

If you’re a self-tanning pro, we suggest trying Isle of Paradise’s self-tanning mousse for natural-looking, noticeable color. Since the formula is clear, it’s probably not the best idea for beginners.

$32.00
