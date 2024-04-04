9 Best Self-Tanners for a Golden Glow This Spring and Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring may have sprung, but we’ve still got a case of the winter blues. That’s because our skin hasn’t seen the sun in months, and it shows! We’re as pale as the winter-white snow. With festival season around the corner and summer just months away, it’s time to fake it ’til we make it with self-tanner!
Get a golden glow overnight with these top-rated self-tanners! No orange undertones, just natural-looking color. Everyone will assume you just came back from a sun-kissed Spring Break vacation! Check out our nine favorite sunless tanners below, all under $50.
Coco & Eve Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse
Coco & Eve’s self-tanner is one of our all-time favorite formulas! Not only does this mousse leave your skin bronzed and beautiful, but it also smells like a tropical paradise.
b.tan Dark Self Tanner
With over 35,000 reviews on Amazon, b.tan is the no. 1 bestseller in body self-tanners on Amazon! And for just $10 a bottle, this self-tanner is a steal.
Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan Lotion
We love this Loving Tan lotion because it delivers hydration and gradual color at the same time!
Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Mousse
Founded by celebrity spray tan artist Isabel Alysa, whose clients include Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Sofia Richie, Dolce Glow is the self-tanner of the stars. This fast-drying formula is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients for anti-aging benefits on top of flawless color.
Tan-Luxe The Face Self-Tan Drops
Celebrities like Kella Ripa have raved about Tan-Luxe’s facial tanning drops. Simply mix this product into your moisturizer for an even tan that blends with your body.
Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Sunless Tanning Lotion
The OG of self-tanner, this Jergens tanning lotion also contains firming properties to help hide cellulite and tighten skin. Sign Us up!
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse
Another cult-favorite sunless tanning brand, St. Tropez is beloved by customers and celebs alike. This express mousse allows you to get darker even faster!
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
This Bondi Sands self-tanner is one of the most popular sunless products! Shoppers say that this foam delivers natural-looking color, even on pale skin.
Isle of Paradise Clear Self Tanning Mousse
If you’re a self-tanning pro, we suggest trying Isle of Paradise’s self-tanning mousse for natural-looking, noticeable color. Since the formula is clear, it’s probably not the best idea for beginners.