Ever since she starred in the hit Disney show, Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff has always had the most effortlessly flawless, angelic appearance that made Us all fall in love with her. Now at 36, the mom-of-two’s skin looks more fabulous than ever. One of her secrets? This tinted sunscreen that she loves for a “rosy, iridescent glow.”
In an interview with The Strategist on things she “can’t live without,” Duff revealed she first started using Supergoop!’s Glowscreen when she took up tennis. Because of the newfound love for the outdoor sport, she was out in the sun more often and knew the SPF 40 formula would help protect her skin. She loves that the bottle is small enough to fit in her bag for lessons, the formula doesn’t peel and it makes her look “kind of dewy.” “I’m trying to get better about reapplying it throughout the day,” she said.
The tinted sunscreen is an all-in-one formula that’s a little bit makeup, a little bit skincare and a whole lot of protection from the sun. Different from most other sunscreens, this one features a tint that works on all skin tones to provide a gripping primer, dewy base layer and a pearlescent, velvety finish. And if that weren’t reason enough to add to cart, it also contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and niacinamide to help hydrate and plump the skin, while also protecting it from the sun.
But Duff is far from the only one who’s found a love for the tinted sunscreen. It has over 6,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, glowing reviews to boot and over 10,000 bottles purchased in the last month alone. One shopper who’s used the sunscreen for two years said it’s their “favorite sunscreen and skincare product of all time,”
“It leaves my skin oh-so glowy,” they said “I get people asking me why I’m so glowy all the time and it’s this product . . . Coworkers, friends, family, and even my boyfriend compliment my skin. This is one of three that make my skin look like I have a constant filter on.”
If you’ve always admired Duff’s red carpet-ready skin, you can now shop the Supergoop! Glowscreen that helps her keep it that way. It’s an especially great time to try it considering the warmer months are rolling around. You can find it on Amazon right now for $38, a price which shoppers say is “expensive, but worth it.”
See it: Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.
