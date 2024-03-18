Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing better than finishing a full bottle of skincare! I feel so accomplished as I pat the last few drops of my favorite serum or moisturizer onto my skin before tossing the empty bottle into the trash. I’m not just obsessed with my empties, though. I love to know everyone’s holy grail products — especially celebrities who have access to the best formulas in the world. I get a tinge of excitement when stars share some of their affordable favorites, which Kate Hudson recently did exactly that on TikTok.

Related: Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford and More A-Listers Use This Tinted Serum for ‘Dewy Radiant Skin’ While celebrities typically have devoted fan clubs of their own, it’s rare to see the tables turn. Well, we found a product that flips the script and has an adoring celebrity fan club itself. What could be so spectacular, you may be wondering? The Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint has major A-listers like Kate Hudson, […]

In the short video, Hudson tosses an empty bottle of the Typology L32 Radiance Serum into the trash. “You know it’s good when it’s gone,” she jokes in the clip. She continues her thoughts in the comments saying, “This is not an ad — I love a product throw-away moment. I really liked this Vitamin C by Typology. My skin is sensitive and reacts poorly to heavy creams and intense serum formulations, so I have to keep things simple.”

Get the Typology L32 Radiance Serum for just $43 at Typology!

It doesn’t get much simpler than this serum. Dermatologists constantly recommend incorporating vitamin C into your skincare routine due to its impressive brightening abilities and antioxidant protection. That said, the ingredient is known to cause irritation, so those with sensitive skin need to be cautious when looking for a new go-to. This formulation from Typology uses a relatively low dose of 11% vitamin C (some serums are made with a whopping 20%).

It doesn’t skimp on radiance-enhancing abilities, though, because it also utilizes albizia julibrissin extract, a plant-derived compound that naturally boosts glowiness on top of slowing down glycation. (Read: It slows down the aging process by protecting against sagging and wrinkles.) The easy-to-use dropper also ensures that you apply the perfect amount each morning. Additionally, the thin, oil-like texture quickly sinks into skin and doesn’t exacerbate oily skin. In fact, it’s suitable for all skin types — including sensitive.

Beyond Hudson, thousands of people adore how this serum brightens skin, and it regularly ends of selling out. Plus, along with brightening many customers mention that it helps address hyperpigmentation issues. “I am of mixed race and I have hyperpigmentation spots due to pimples,” one reviewer writes. “After two weeks of use my spots have clearly faded and even disappeared. I use it morning and evening before my moisturizer. It also improves my dull complexion.”

If you’ve yet to find a vitamin C product that works for you, the Typology L32 Radiance Serum could absolutely be the winner. But you won’t know until you add to cart! So take a note from Kate Hudson and try it for yourself today.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Typology L32 Radiance Serum for just $43 at Typology!

Related: Channel Lisa Rinna’s Iconic Pout With This Lip Kit From Her Beauty Brand As Lisa Rinna once said in her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tagline: “My lips are legendary, and they will never gloss over the truth.” Famous for her plump pout, the Melrose Place actress launched her own beauty brand of vegan, cruelty-free products. And thanks to Rinna Beauty, now we can finally recreate the reality […]