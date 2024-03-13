While celebrities typically have devoted fan clubs of their own, it’s rare to see the tables turn. Well, we found a product that flips the script and has an adoring celebrity fan club itself. What could be so spectacular, you may be wondering? The Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint has major A-listers like Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Miranda Kerr and Vanessa Hudgens fan-girling over the “dewy radiant skin” it gives them.

In an interview with Glamour on her skincare routine, Hudson said the tinted serum makes “a really great tinted SPF 40,” while also giving her “super dewy” finish that she loves. Also a fan of the SPF protection, Crawford said the tint is a staple in her summer beauty routine and loves how it gives her that “little bit” of glow. Hudgens “fell in love” with it for its “all-in-one” formula and calls it her “little hack” for evening out the difference in skin color from her face to her neck. And beyond being a great everyday go-to, Kerr even relied on it for stunningly glowing skin on the Met Gala red carpet in 2022. Casual!

Are you looking for a simple and effective way to take your skincare game to the next level? Look no further than the top-rated face serums of 2023. These lightweight serums are packed with skin-loving ingredients that enhance the overall texture, health, and appearance of your skin, restoring it to its original glory. 

Unfortunately, with so many options on the market, it can be tough to know which product is right for you. Don't worry, we've got you covered. We've done the research and rounded up the most effective face serums for every skin type and budget, so you can find the perfect match for your needs. This two-pack includes the Luxe Morning Revival Serum and the Luxe Evening Youth Facial Serum, each with one fluid ounce of product. The Morning Revival Serum includes wakame seaweed, vitamin C, niacinamide, and antioxidants to help refresh and brighten skin in the morning. Evening Youth contains squalane, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and salicylic acid to nourish skin overnight. </span> <span>To use these serums for optimal results, cleanse and tone skin first, then apply morning serum and allow it to absorb completely. Follow with a moisturizer, then apply the evening serum to clean skin and finish with a moisturizer. It is recommended to use both serums twice per week. This skincare line is made of premium ingredients that rival super expensive serums. Each serum aims to reduce the appearance of aging effects as well as loss of skin elasticity, ensuring rejuvenated skin that radiates natural beauty. All these features and more make this serum kit the best overall on our list.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Decreases wrinkles and fine lines </span></li> <li><span>Smooths and tightens skin </span></li> <li><span>All-natural ingredients </span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Strong spice scent</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XC5PQGL/?tag=advon-usw-20">Vichy Face Serum</a> - Best for Sensitive & Dry Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XC5PQGL/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/vichy-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="face serum review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Vichy Mineral 89 Face Serum is the ultimate solution for anyone looking to improve their skin’s health. This multi-functional <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/the-best-facial-moisturizers-to-get-your-healthy-glow-on/">facial moisturizer</a> is specifically formulated for people with sensitive or dry skin and is packed with 15 mineral-rich Vichy volcanic water and pure <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/improve-the-look-of-your-skin-with-the-best-hyaluronic-acid-serums/">hyaluronic acid</a>. This unique combination not only provides immense hydration but also strengthens and repairs your skin, making it more resilient.</span> <span>This serum has been extensively tested in clinical trials and has been proven to be both safe and effective for all skin types. It has a minimalist formula with only 11 ingredients and the serum is alcohol and silicone-free, making it ideal for sensitive skin. Even more, this pick is lightweight and absorbs rapidly, making it a convenient addition to your daily skincare routine. </span> <span>To conclude, this serum will add to your natural glow while actively strengthening your skin, making it more resilient. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it gives your skin a plump and healthy look, making it the next top face serum for anyone looking for daily hydration and beautiful skin.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Provides excellent hydration for dry skin </span></li> <li><span>Repairs damaged skin barriers</span></li> <li><span>Lightweight and spreads easily for optimal coverage </span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Leaves an oily residue on the face</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPDT8BSY/?tag=advon-usw-20">GLITCH Face Serum</a> - Most Versatile</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPDT8BSY/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/glitch-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="face serum review"></a></figure> <div><span>The GLITCH Facial Moisturizer Serum is a powerful and convenient product that’s great for removing blemishes and making the skin more youthful and radiant. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula is perfect for those who want to simplify their morning routine. It's non-greasy, so it can be worn all day and even used as a primer for makeup. The unique blend of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid brightens skin and provides long-lasting hydration. Even better, one of its special ingredients, pink rock rose, helps to calm skin and evens out the complexion.</span> <span>This face serum is approved by dermatologists and The Vegan Society, is cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain parabens and other harmful chemicals. Additionally, the packaging is fully recyclable, making it safe for the environment. </span><span>To use it, simply apply two to three pumps every morning after cleansing and follow up with an SPF sunscreen </span><span>— </span><span>with just one step, you can maintain your skin’s natural and youthful appearance</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Cruelty-free, vegan product</span></li> <li><span>Can be used as a makeup primer</span></li> <li><span>Ideal for all-day use</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>A bit expensive</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P5TMHD9/?tag=advon-usw-20">Eclat Skincare Face Serum</a> - All-natural Pick</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P5TMHD9/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/eclat-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="face serum review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Eclat PURE Vitamin C Face Serum has a high concentration of sodium ascorbyl phosphate (at an optimal 20% to avoid any irritation) which makes it one of the most effective pure <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/achieve-radiant-glowing-skin-with-the-best-vitamin-c-serum/">vitamin C serums</a> on the market. Besides vitamin C, the ingredients list also includes retinol, jojoba oil, Vitamin E, aloe vera, and MSM. These ingredients help double the serum's photoprotective qualities and speed up skin renewal. </span> <span>Cold processed at 33.8 to 39.2 degrees Fahrenheit, this serum maintains the antioxidant activity of its ingredients at its peak. And for those concerned about the contents of its formula, this face serum is dermatologist-approved, vegan, contains no parabens or silicone, and is cruelty-free. With glowing reviews and testimonials especially boasting of the reduction of dark spots, this serum is definitely one to try out.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Helps smoothen out wrinkles</span></li> <li><span>Moisturizes the skin without being greasy</span></li> <li><span>Gives your skin a radiant glow </span></li> <li><span>Settles down acne-prone skin </span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Overuse may dry out the skin</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K3261ZD/?tag=advon-usw-20">CeraVe Face Serum</a> - Most Hydrating</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K3261ZD/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/cerave-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="face serum review"></a></figure> <div><span>The CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum is a luxurious skincare product designed to provide long-lasting hydration and a smoother skin texture. This serum is powered by hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to soothe and hydrate the skin. It also features three essential ceramides, which help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier.</span> <span>With a lightweight gel texture, this serum absorbs quickly and easily into the skin, leaving it hydrated and smooth. Apply it to slightly damp skin before layering it with other products like eye cream or moisturizer for the best results.</span> <span>This face serum is suitable for all skin types and is developed alongside dermatologists to ensure its effectiveness. Best of all, it utilizes the brand’s patented MVE technology, which provides 24 hours of lasting hydration. With its blend of powerful ingredients, this serum does wonders for those looking for long-term hydration and truly stunning skin.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Absorbs quickly for easy application </span></li> <li><span>Not greasy or oily </span></li> <li><span>Provides deep hydration and nourishment</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Results may vary with different skin types</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D9MVRXT/?tag=advon-usw-20">Aveeno Face Serum</a> - Most Gentle</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D9MVRXT/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/aveeno-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="face serum review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Aveeno Hydrating Face Serum is the perfect solution for sensitive skin. Formulated with a triple oat complex and feverfew, this lightweight serum instantly smooths and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier for healthier-looking skin. It is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for all skin types. Due to its blend of powerful ingredients, this face serum is three times more effective than regular oat serums and has been recommended by dermatologists. With such a soothing, gentle formula, it’s the most gentle serum on our list and is a must-have for anyone with sensitive skin. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Stops minor breakouts </span></li> <li><span>Keeps skin hydrated without making it oily</span></li> <li><span>Smooth, soothing, and non-irritating</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Scent may put off some users</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Buying Guide: Face Serums</h3> <div><span>If you want to take your skin’s appearance to the next level, you should consider trying a face serum. That said, choosing the right face serum can be a daunting task. It’s important to consider a variety of important factors, including ingredients, concentration, expiration date, scent, brand reputation, and more. With that in mind, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to help you find the ideal face serum for your skin type. </span> <h3><span>Ingredients</span></h3> <span>When selecting a face serum, it's important to take a close look at the ingredients list. Avoid harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances, and dyes that can irritate your skin. Make sure to do your research and choose a serum with ingredients that are beneficial for your specific skin type.</span> <h3><span>Concentration</span></h3> <span>After the ingredients, check the </span><a href="https://www.wellandgood.com/skin-care-ingredients-check/"><span>concentration of active ingredients</span></a><span> in the formula. The higher the concentration, the more effective the serum will be. So, if your budget allows, go for a serum with a higher concentration of active ingredients that are beneficial for your skin. </span> <h3><span>Expiration Date</span></h3> <span>Don't forget to check the expiration date on the package. This is an important step to ensure that you are buying a product that is still fresh and effective. As active ingredients in serums can degrade over time, it's essential to </span><a href="https://www.fda.gov/cosmetics/cosmetics-labeling/shelf-life-and-expiration-dating-cosmetics"><span>use the product before its expiration date</span></a><span> to get the most benefits. It's also a good idea to check the packaging for any signs of damage, such as leaks or cracks.</span> <h3><span>Scent</span></h3> <span>Some serums may contain fragrances or essential oils that can irritate sensitive skin. To avoid any potential reactions, opt for fragrance-free serums or those with natural scents that won't cause any irritation. It's all about finding the right balance for your skin and budget.</span> <h3><span>Return Policy</span></h3> <span>Before choosing a face serum, take a look at the manufacturer's return policy. It's always a good idea to know your options in case the product doesn't work for you. Some brands even offer money-back guarantees, so you can try out the product without risk. It's always better to be safe than sorry!</span> <h3><span>Texture</span></h3> <span>A good serum has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly into your skin — this will ensure that your skin is hydrated without feeling greasy or oily. Avoid serums that leave behind a heavy residue, and opt for those with fast-absorbing formulas for a refreshing and non-greasy finish.</span> <h3><span>Brand Reputation</span></h3> <span>Before committing to a face serum, be sure to do your research on the brand that produces it. Look for reputable companies with a history of creating effective skincare products that deliver on their promises. Trustworthy brands will have a track record of satisfied customers and positive reviews. This will give you peace of mind knowing that you’re investing in a quality product that will benefit your skin.</span></div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What ingredients are found in face serums?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Face serums typically contain a variety of ingredients such as antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and various plant extracts. These ingredients are chosen for their ability to penetrate deeply into the skin, providing targeted treatment and hydration. That said, the specific ingredients in a face serum will depend on the brand and the serum's intended purpose.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do face serums provide long-term results?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Face serums can provide long-term results, depending on the product and the individual's skin type. Consistently using a high-quality face serum that targets specific skin concerns can improve the overall appearance and health of the skin over time. Keep in mind that results may vary from person to person and it's always best to consult a dermatologist before using any new skincare product.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How often should I apply my face serum?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Face serums should be applied once or twice a day, depending on the product's instructions. Typically, it is recommended to apply a serum after cleansing and before moisturizing. It's best to consult with a dermatologist to determine the best routine for your skin type and needs.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any known side effects of using face serums?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Using a face serum may cause side effects if an individual has sensitive skin or an allergy to one of the ingredients in the serum. It is recommended to do a patch test before using a face serum to check for any potential allergic reactions or sensitivities.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are face serums worth the price?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Facial serums can range in price from around $20 up to $200 or more depending on the brand and type of product you buy. Some serums may contain high concentrations of active ingredients, making them worth the price, while others may not provide significant benefits. It's important to research the ingredients and brand before making a purchase.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are face serums safe to use around the eyes?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Face serums can be safe to use around the eyes, but it is important to check the ingredients list and make sure that it is formulated for use around that area. It is also recommended to avoid direct contact with the eyes and to apply the serum gently. If you have any concerns, it is always best to consult with a skincare professional or a dermatologist.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do face serums contain any harsh chemicals or fragrances?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Not all face serums contain harsh chemicals or fragrances, but some do, so it's important to check the ingredients list before purchasing. It's best to opt for serums that are free from harsh chemicals, fragrances, or dyes that could irritate your skin. Also, try to look for natural and organic ingredients in the ingredients list.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I use a face serum as a moisturizer?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Face serums are typically used in addition to a moisturizer, as they provide a different set of benefits. Face serums are formulated with smaller molecules and are designed to penetrate deeper into the skin for targeting specific skin concerns, while moisturizers work on the surface of the skin to hydrate and provide a barrier to keep moisture in. Therefore, while a face serum can provide hydration, it is not a substitute for a moisturizer.</span></p> </div> </div> </div>