Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford and More A-Listers Use This Tinted Serum for 'Dewy Radiant Skin'

Kate Hudson Supplement
While celebrities typically have devoted fan clubs of their own, it’s rare to see the tables turn. Well, we found a product that flips the script and has an adoring celebrity fan club itself. What could be so spectacular, you may be wondering? The Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint has major A-listers like Kate Hudson, Cindy Crawford, Miranda Kerr and Vanessa Hudgens fan-girling over the “dewy radiant skin” it gives them.

In an interview with Glamour on her skincare routine, Hudson said the tinted serum makes “a really great tinted SPF 40,” while also giving her “super dewy” finish that she loves. Also a fan of the SPF protection, Crawford said the tint is a staple in her summer beauty routine and loves how it gives her that “little bit” of glow. Hudgens “fell in love” with it for its “all-in-one” formula and calls it her “little hack” for evening out the difference in skin color from her face to her neck. And beyond being a great everyday go-to, Kerr even relied on it for stunningly glowing skin on the Met Gala red carpet in 2022. Casual!

Get the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint for just $48 at Amazon and Sephora! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Knowing these celebrities keep their skin looking young and healthy for all of their on-camera appearances, it’s no surprise why they rely on this serum. On top of providing a flawless dewy finish, the award-winning serum tint has majorly hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and plant-based squalane to help keep skin plump, plus non-nano zinc oxide and SPF 40 protection to keep it protected from the sun too. On top of that, it also comes from clean skincare brand Ilia, which means that it’s also vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic. Obsessed!

But celebrities aren’t the only ones who are fans of the serum — shoppers are too! In fact, there were over 1,000 bottles of the serum purchased in the last month alone on Amazon — and over 3,100 five-star ratings from fans who rave about it.

This shopper said it gives them “best look” on their “52-year-old skin,” and leaves their complexion looking “dewy and youthful.” “It smooths out my skin and provides just enough coverage so I look better and more pulled together, without looking overly done up,” they said.

If you’re ready to join the celebrity fan club of this tinted serum, you can find it for $48 at both Amazon and Sephora. And though the price tag is a little higher than some other options on the market, shoppers say it’s “so worth it.” We agree!

See it: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint for just $48 at Amazon! And Sephora! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

