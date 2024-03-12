Hoda Kotb Says This Serum ‘Feels Like Putting Silk On Your Face’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Today With Hoda and Jenna host Hoda Kotb has one of the most intense morning routines. Her days typically start between 3:30 and 4 a.m. — five hours before getting in front of the camera. What does she do during that time? Well, she previously told Us that she likes to work out, spend time with her pup, journal and practice self-care by completing her skincare routine.

Overall, the 59-year-old keeps her skincare regimen pretty simple with a quick cleanse and two to three products — max. The one thing she enjoys slathering on the most, though, are the Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules. “It feels like putting silk on your face,” she dishes. Each tiny capsule contains the perfect amount of a potent anti-aging and hydrating formula — so you don’t have to guess how much you should be applying like you do with other serums — that quickly gets to work restoring and protecting each layer of your skin.

Get the Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

The powerhouse serum is crafted with a myriad of ingredients that are naturally found in the skin. As we age, these key elements in our complexion dwindle, which leads to wrinkles, loss of firmness and sagging. This cocktail, which includes ceramides, lipids, cholesterol and fatty acids, helps prevent those signs of aging. Plus, because each dosage is pre-measured in the little capsules, it increases the freshness and potency of the ingredients so you can see the effects much faster than other traditional serums.

Beyond Kotb, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by these itty bitty capsules — they have garnered over 1,700 five-star reviews, and many of the happy customers comment on the youthful results. “I swear this serum takes 10 years off of my face,” one reviewer writes. “It lifts my skin and minimizes my creases. It’s a staple in my beauty products.”

Another mentions just how quickly these capsules begin to work their magic: “When it comes to skin care products, I have never seen such results as I have with EA Ceramide caps. It’s almost as if you can hear your skin saying ‘ahhhh,'” she says. “Years ago these caps erased the wrinkling (which looked dark) above my lip in about one week. I never thought I would be rid of it; everyone thought I had a mustache!”

These little skincare heroes are the secret weapon for so many women — and they could be for you too. Additionally, there’s no denying that the gold capsules would look so chic on your vanity. Don’t wait to see what the hype is about. Get them for yourself today!

