Shine Like Gold With One of Lisa Rinna’s Go-To Face Masks – Just $60!

Shine Like Gold With One of Lisa Rinna’s Go-To Face Masks – Just $60!
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships.

There are so many face masks out in the world, it can boggle the mind. There are options to clear up oil, hydrate your skin, get rid of fine lines, and help slow signs of aging. No matter what you want the mask to do, you can find one to help you out anywhere you look. Some are just a little more fun in their presentation than others.

Case in point: the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask, which is all about bathing your face in luxurious 24-karat gold and other goodies.

This metallic mask is infused with gold and colloidal gold and helps to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The result is a super shiny face like you’re a piece of jewelry while it goes to work, and silky smooth skin with a firmer, more youthful glow after you remove it.

Lisa Rinna is one proponent of the luxurious mask, as she admitted during a recent Amazon Livestream packed with some of her favorite go-to products.

“I cannot have enough masks. I do one every day,” she said, applying the 24K Gold Mask while chatting with viewers joining her pshow. “It’s really, really, thick and creamy. I love Peter Thomas Roth,” she added, calling him a “nice person” with a smile.

Buyers absolutely love slathering this mask on their skin, too.

“This stuff is amazing!” one wrote. “It truly gives my skin a refreshing, alive, appearance after each use. It’s something I would use everyday if not so expensive.”

“Fantastic,” another posted. “I use this with the eye pads for overnight rejuvenation.”

If you’re looking for a solution to fine lines, dehydrated, or dull skin, take a page out of Lisa’s book and give this mask a try!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

