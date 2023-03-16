The Best Body Oils for Healthy and Moisturized Skin

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the top-rated body oils of 2023. We’ll go over what to look for when choosing the right product for you, as well as the different types of body oils and their various benefits. Whether you’re looking for something to hydrate and soothe your skin or you want to treat specific issues like scarring or stretch marks, we’ve got you covered.
The Top Body Oils of 2023
Palmer’s Body Oil – Best Overall
Also, this body consists of only the finest raw ingredients, such as shea, cocoa butter, and coconut oil, which are ethically sourced from sustainable production. This makes it suitable for sensitive skin as well. Thanks to its high-quality, natural ingredients and pleasant scent, this body oil made it to the top of our list.
- Has a pleasant and long-lasting scent
- Targets dry skin, scarring, and stretch marks
- Ingredients are sourced sustainably
- Dermatologist- and OBGYN-approved
- May stain or leave residue on clothes
Majestic Pure Body Oil – Most Hydrating
This oil is ideal for use as a moisturizer, lip balm, shaving cream, hair conditioner, face wash, and eye makeup remover. It is also great for making toothpaste, natural deodorant, and sunburn remedies. As an added bonus, it can be mixed with other more expensive carrier oils as well.
- Helps to treat skin and scalp conditions
- No added fragrances and additives
- Does not leave any sticky residue
- Can be used as carrier oil for essential oils
- Does not come with a pump
Neutrogena Body Oil – Most Lightweight
This multi-purpose oil can be used after showering or bathing to provide moisture or can be added directly to bath water to help nourish and soften the skin. The fresh scent of this oil provides users with an extra incentive to pamper their skin. With its simple yet effective formula, this body oil will surely improve any dry skin-related issues you may be experiencing.
- Non-greasy feel unlike moisturizing lotions
- Ideal for use on wet skin
- Lightweight yet hydrating
- Unique but not overpowering scent
- May not like the fragrance
Ancient Greek Body Oil – Best Anti-Aging
Grapeseed oil is a great way to nourish and protect the hair while also providing a natural way to moisturize all hair types. Lavender essential oil soothes the skin while providing a pleasant fragrance. Altogether, this product is vegan-friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, paraben-free, and preservative-free. This oil can be used throughout the day or night as a body moisturizer for all skin types. The oils help even out dry and sensitive skin while minimizing the appearance of acne scars for a radiant look.
- Helps repair damaged, dry, and cracked skin
- Provides a natural glow
- Reduces redness and itching
- Does not clog pores
- May not be ideal for those with sensitive skin
NOW Body Oil – Most Hypoallergenic
Additionally, it has been packaged in the USA since 1968. This oil is an all-natural and effective product designed to nourish and help protect the skin, hair, and nails. By using this amazing formula, individuals can enjoy softer hair and skin while feeling confident in knowing that their purchase was made with top-of-the-line ingredients and manufacturing processes.
- Antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties
- Hypoallergenic and won’t clog pores
- Can moisturize even the most sensitive body parts
- Makes hair shiny and smooth
- Does not have a scent
Body Oils: A Buyer’s Guide
Natural Ingredients
Look for natural oils that are derived from plants or other natural sources, such as jojoba, almond, argan, or rosehip oils. These tend to provide more nutrients and can be gentler on the skin. Make sure there are no artificial fragrances or additives as their long-term usage can be damaging to the skin.
Moisturizing Properties
Look for oils with good hydrating properties to keep your skin supple and soft. Oils that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as macadamia nut oil or flaxseed oil, are good bets for providing ample moisture to your skin. The purpose of body oils is to lock in moisture and prevent dryness, so moisturizing properties are a must.
Non-Greasy Finish
Opt for an oil that provides an even, non-greasy finish so that it won’t leave your skin feeling oily or clogged. Look at the ingredients list to make sure that the product doesn’t include any pore-clogging agents like silicones or waxes which can create a heavy, greasy feeling. A greasy finish can lead to problems like acne and hyperpigmentation.
Natural Scent
Choose body oils with light, natural fragrances that won’t irritate your skin. Avoid heavily scented products with synthetic fragrances, which can be overly strong and overpowering. If you prefer a scented body oil, opt for gentle essential oil blends like lavender or chamomile with a mild aroma. You can even opt for a non-scented option if you don’t want any fragrance at all.
Antioxidants and Vitamins
Choose an oil with antioxidants and vitamins to nourish the skin and provide additional protection from environmental damage caused by free radicals and UV rays. Look for oils high in Vitamin C or retinol for maximum antioxidant benefit.
Anti-Aging Benefits
Look for a body oil with anti-aging agents, such as Vitamin C or retinol, to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while nourishing skin cells with beneficial nutrients. This can help give you a more youthful complexion with regular use over time. This property can be especially useful for people with wrinkles and fine lines.
Skin Type
Different formulas pair better with different types of skin, so take into account whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin before making your choice. For dry skin types, look for richer formulas that add hydration and provide additional nourishment while balancing out any excess sebum production in oily skin types. For combination skin types, opt for lighter oils that lock in moisture without leaving a greasy finish on the T-zone area where dryness tends to occur most often on this type of skin type.
Reviews
Finally, read customer reviews to get an idea of the body oil’s effectiveness and if it will suit your needs. Don’t be afraid to ask people who have already tried the product what their experience has been like as this can be a great way to get an honest opinion about how well the product works before buying it yourself.
