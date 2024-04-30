Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ever since I saw Challengers over the weekend, tennis has been on the brain non-stop. Zendaya stars in the new movie as tennis legend Tashi Duncan caught in a love triangle between two other tennis players. While the red-hot romance was definitely a focal point of the film, I couldn’t help but feel inspired by all the fitness fashion. Tennis is such a chic sport!

Want to take your tennis style to the next level? Challenge accepted. Below are 17 looks that will help you ace your athletic endeavors so you can serve both on and off the court! All of these pieces are under $50 from Amazon.

Tennis Dresses

1. I own this Heathyoga Tennis Dress, and I absolutely adore it. Featuring an open back and stretchy material, this frock is flattering and comfortable at the same time — just $33!

2. No. 1 Bestselling Tennis Dress — originally $50, now just $32!

3. Side Slit Tennis Dress With Built-In Shorts — just $34!

4. Attraco Black Tennis Dress With White Trim — originally $50, now just $42!

Tennis Skirts

5. Shoppers say that this CRZ Yoga pleated tennis skort “fits perfectly.” The wide waistband provides tummy control while the lightweight fabric delivers quick-dry moisture retention — just $38!

6. Pleated Tennis Skirt With Built-In Shorts — just $30!

7. Stelle High-Waisted Tennis Skort — was $27, now just $25!

8. Baleaf Tennis Skort With Back Pleats — was $36, now just $30!

Tennis Sweaters

9. Pretend you own a mansion in Montauk with this Hamptons Tennis Club sweatshirt! Available in multiple colors — just $31!

10. Jollycode V-Neck Varsity Cableknit Sweater — just $30!

11. TStars LOVE Hoodie Sweatshirt — originally $38, now just $36!

12. The Creating Studio Malibu Tennis Club Crewneck — just $30!

Tennis Sets

13. I own this tennis skirt set, and I honestly prefer it over luxury activewear! The longline sports bra lifts my chest, while the high-waisted pleated skort gives me comfy tummy control — just $39!

14. Attraco Two-Piece Skirt Set With High-Neck Top — originally $45, now just $38!

15. One-Shoulder Crop Top and High-Waisted Skirt Set — just $39!

16. Pleated Skirt Set With Strappy Back — just $39!

Bonus: I Told Ya Tee

17. No spoilers, but this I Told Ya tee is probably the most iconic piece of clothing in Challengers. And apparently it’s a nod to a T-shirt JFK Jr. wore — just $26!