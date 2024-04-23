Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

30-Love! Tennis-Inspired ‘Fits for a Fresh, Sporty Spring

By
tennis-core-fashion
Tory Burch/Nordstrom/Lulus

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you thought that tennis-core fashions were fading away, well, you’re mistaken. Zendaya‘s latest film, Challengers, comes out Friday, April 26th, and it’s already been sparking a resurgence in the tennis-centric trends that were center stage last summer. Expect to see pleated skirts, polos and dainty diamond bracelets everywhere this year. Lucky for you, it’s not too late to get in on tennis-core. I found eight of the most sporty-chic items that will have you yelling LOVE all the way to the tennis court.

Related: Zendaya’s Tenniscore Style Inspired Me To Wear This Pleated Sweater Dress

tennis-inspired-fashion-nordstrom-beach-riot
Nordstrom

1. Stylin’ On and Off the Court: Sporty minidresses aren’t just reserved for the game anymore. Once you slip into this pleated Beach Riot tennis dress, you’ll want to wear it all the time, whether you’re hitting the gym, going for a midday stroll or just lounging around the house.

tennis-inspired-fashion-walmart-yeahdor
Walmart

2. Sleek Color-Block: If pleats aren’t your forté, go for a form-fitting tennis dress (like this one from Yeahdor) instead. The chic color-blocking and high thigh slit have all the makings for a wow-worthy fit — I can even imagine Zendaya wearing something similar in Challengers!

tennis-inspired-fashion-tory-burch-bag
Tory Burch

3. Chic Carryall: For those of you very into tennis, this stylish Tory Burch tote will come in handy. The main bag is large enough to fit all of your necessities, including water bottles and extra shoes. What truly sets it apart, though, is the matching tennis rack cover!

tennis-inspired-fashion-nordstrom-bracelet
Nordstrom

4. All About the Accessories! Not interested in stepping onto the court? No worries. You can still get in the tennis mindset with this Nordstrom signature cubic zirconia tennis bracelet. The dainty row of crystals will shine in the sun, whether you’re serving the ball or simply serving looks.

Related: Okay, I Finally Gave In and Tried Hoka Sneakers — Here Are My Thoughts

tennis-inspired-fashion-tory-burch-skirt
Tory Burch

5. Sale! Few designer labels create tennis wear as beautifully as Tory Burch. The Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt has been a bestseller for years due to its tailored design, classic pleating and stretch fabric. Best of all? It’s currently marked down by 50%!

tennis-inspired-fashion-spanx
Spanx

6. Smart Details: Sure, this Spanx tennis dress looks flirty and fun, but it’s the unique, expertly-designed elements that make this dress a clear winner. The undershorts feature a phone pocket that will keep your device secure while you’re working up a sweat, plus the shorts aren’t fully attached in the back, so you won’t have to completely strip down when you have to go to the bathroom. Of course, the entire garment also happens to be constructed from Spanx’s signature smoothing fabric so you feel your most confident.

tennis-inspired-fashion-lulus-sweatshirt
Lulus

7. Same Vibes: Rather than sporting full-on tennis gear, you can always get in the spirit with this graphic Beverly Hills Tennis Club pullover. The relaxed style can be worn anywhere, whether you plan on actually watching a match or just want a cozy, cute sweatshirt to run errands in.

tennis-inspired-fashion-nordstrom-treasure-bond
Nordstrom

8. Closet Staple: There’s something about the inherent preppiness of polo shirts that screams, “Let’s play tennis!” Luckily, this versatile top from Treasure & Bond can be worn to matches or you can throw it on when you don’t know what to wear. Honestly, the possibilities are endless!

Related: The Tennis Shoes Emily Blunt Wore on 'SNL' Are on Sale

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!