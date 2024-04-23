Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you thought that tennis-core fashions were fading away, well, you’re mistaken. Zendaya‘s latest film, Challengers, comes out Friday, April 26th, and it’s already been sparking a resurgence in the tennis-centric trends that were center stage last summer. Expect to see pleated skirts, polos and dainty diamond bracelets everywhere this year. Lucky for you, it’s not too late to get in on tennis-core. I found eight of the most sporty-chic items that will have you yelling LOVE all the way to the tennis court.

Related: Zendaya’s Tenniscore Style Inspired Me To Wear This Pleated Sweater Dress Have you seen Zendaya lately? The notoriously well-dressed actor is on a press run for the film Challengers, which releases in theaters on April 26. Every time we scroll by a new photo of the actor, I can’t help but notice how amazing she looks. Furthermore, I’m in awe at how intentional she’s been about incorporating […]

1. Stylin’ On and Off the Court: Sporty minidresses aren’t just reserved for the game anymore. Once you slip into this pleated Beach Riot tennis dress, you’ll want to wear it all the time, whether you’re hitting the gym, going for a midday stroll or just lounging around the house.

2. Sleek Color-Block: If pleats aren’t your forté, go for a form-fitting tennis dress (like this one from Yeahdor) instead. The chic color-blocking and high thigh slit have all the makings for a wow-worthy fit — I can even imagine Zendaya wearing something similar in Challengers!

3. Chic Carryall: For those of you very into tennis, this stylish Tory Burch tote will come in handy. The main bag is large enough to fit all of your necessities, including water bottles and extra shoes. What truly sets it apart, though, is the matching tennis rack cover!

4. All About the Accessories! Not interested in stepping onto the court? No worries. You can still get in the tennis mindset with this Nordstrom signature cubic zirconia tennis bracelet. The dainty row of crystals will shine in the sun, whether you’re serving the ball or simply serving looks.

Related: Okay, I Finally Gave In and Tried Hoka Sneakers — Here Are My Thoughts I have always been the type of person who, upon entering a store, rushes directly to the sale section. Same goes for clicking into sale sections online. I rarely want to waste my time with full-priced (read: usually overpriced) items that I know I won’t buy anyway. It’s hard for a full-priced item to win […]

5. Sale! Few designer labels create tennis wear as beautifully as Tory Burch. The Tech Twill Pleated Tennis Skirt has been a bestseller for years due to its tailored design, classic pleating and stretch fabric. Best of all? It’s currently marked down by 50%!

6. Smart Details: Sure, this Spanx tennis dress looks flirty and fun, but it’s the unique, expertly-designed elements that make this dress a clear winner. The undershorts feature a phone pocket that will keep your device secure while you’re working up a sweat, plus the shorts aren’t fully attached in the back, so you won’t have to completely strip down when you have to go to the bathroom. Of course, the entire garment also happens to be constructed from Spanx’s signature smoothing fabric so you feel your most confident.

7. Same Vibes: Rather than sporting full-on tennis gear, you can always get in the spirit with this graphic Beverly Hills Tennis Club pullover. The relaxed style can be worn anywhere, whether you plan on actually watching a match or just want a cozy, cute sweatshirt to run errands in.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

8. Closet Staple: There’s something about the inherent preppiness of polo shirts that screams, “Let’s play tennis!” Luckily, this versatile top from Treasure & Bond can be worn to matches or you can throw it on when you don’t know what to wear. Honestly, the possibilities are endless!