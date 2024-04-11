Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you seen Zendaya lately? The notoriously well-dressed actor is on a press run for the film Challengers, which releases in theaters on April 26. Every time we scroll by a new photo of the actor, I can’t help but notice how amazing she looks. Furthermore, I’m in awe at how intentional she’s been about incorporating tenniscore into her ensembles. There’s just no denying the magic she makes with her longtime stylist Law Roach.

In case you missed it, the 27-year-old stars as a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach in the upcoming film. Her inclusion of the sport into her press looks is much appreciated. Per usual, her ensembles have landed her at the top of best-dressed lists.

On April 8, she attended a press event at the Hotel Hassler in Rome, Italy, where she wore one of my favorite looks to date. The Challengers star wore a sparkling custom-made Loewe tennis dress. She topped the look off with custom Loewe stilettos with an actual tennis ball through the heel. The luxurious ensemble left me inspired to serve a little bit of sporty fashion IRL.

I don’t have plans to hit a tennis court anytime soon, but that won’t stop me from looking like it. Ha! Abercrombie & Fitch as a stunning Pleated Mini Sweater Dress that’s equal parts sporty and chic. The slim-fitting mini has a crew neckline and features sweater knit fabric that’s ultra-comfy. The stripe detailing along the seam and waistband adds a sporty edge to the refined dress. It should go without saying, but the pleated skirt detailing is one of my favorite things about this number.

The cream version of the dress may not be the best option for fashionistas like myself, who are prone to staining lighter clothes. If you don’t want to risk pulling out a Tide To-Go Stain-Removing Pen every few minutes, it comes in dark indigo and French blue in women’s sizes XXS through XL.

If you’re feeling inspired by Zendaya’s look, join the club. I can’t wait to rock this versatile number with canvas sneakers, so I’d look like a true athlete. Lol! This dress is so versatile. It’s perfect for dressing up too. Team it with a pair of stilettos for a closer recreation of Zendaya’s original look. The dress also looks great with sandals and chunky wedges. There’s no way you can go wrong.

Want to channel a Zendaya-inspired tenniscore look? We’re on the same page! Snag this Abercrombie & Fitch dress for a sporty look sure to turn heads whether you’re on the tennis court or not.

