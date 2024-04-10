Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For the past few months, Zendaya has been on the move. The fashion-forward actress is in full promo mode for her upcoming film Challengers, which releases on April 26. Like clockwork, every single time Z showed up on the red carpet or for an interview, she was dressed to impress in an eye-catching ensemble styled by her close friend and stylist Law Roach.

From tennis-core shoes to statement-making gowns, Zendaya has shown up and shown out, much to the applause of fans, like Us, who are on the hunt for springtime fashion inspo. Many of her looks consist of bright, spring-approved shades. On April 6, the actor attended a Challengers press event at the Hotel Crillon in Paris, France, wearing a metallic and silky two-piece set from Louis Vuitton’s Spring 1999 collection. Don’t you just love it when celebs play around with vintage pieces? We sure do!

We instantly fell in love with the sleek set and the way she styled it. If you ask Us, the missing buttons are the perfect touch. Filled with fashion inspo, we went straight to Amazon, where we came across a sleek blouse similar to the shiny one Zendaya wore. Best of all? You can recreate the look for under $30!

Get the Omsj Satin Shirt for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for a silky fashion essential, you’ll love the Omsj Satin Shirt. The flattering shirt comes with chic button-down detailing and a functional front pocket. It’s made from soft and breathable fabric that you’ll feel comfortable wearing as the wear continues to warm up this spring. The durable shirt comes in 34 shades, including the bean green shade similar to Zendaya’s.

The silky shirt is so versatile. Take a page from the Challenger star’s book and dress it up with luxurious pants and heels. Style it with denim shorts and flip-flops during dinner on your next vacay. You can even pair this top with dressy trousers and sling-back heels for a workwear slay.

No matter how you style it, you’ll look just as fab as Zenday because this top is just that good! Don’t take our word for it. One Amazon shopper revealed this shirt holds up well after a year of washing and wearing it. The five-star reviewer said they “still get compliments” whenever they wear it.

