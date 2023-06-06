17 of the Best Wide Leg Summer Pants for Apple-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dressing for an apple body shape? Paying attention to your body type will make a huge difference when it comes to finding flattering clothing that lets you look and feel your best.

Apple shapes, also known as round shapes, typically have a fuller bust and mid-section and narrower hips and legs. This can make buying pants hard. Luckily, The Concept Wardrobe precisely describes what to look for:

“Wide leg, flowing trousers are very flattering on an apple body shape since they balance out the wider midsection with the slimmer legs. Prominent back and/or side pockets will add curves to your hips, such as those on cargo trousers. Trousers should be flat-fronted and should not cling to the body.” The site also approves of wide leg jeans!

Ready to see our picks for the best wide leg summer pants for apple-shaped bodies? We’ve picked out 17 from Amazon and our other favorite sites to suit all budgets!

Vacation Pants

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Lightweight, airy fabrics are the name of the game when it comes to beachy summer vacations. Check out these Vansha pants, made of a cotton and linen blend!

2. We Also Love: We love how the stretchy paperbag waist on these wide leg Anrabess pants helps define your figure. Available in 11 colors!

3. We Can’t Forget: The Eve Gaucho Pants from Hermoza are a luxury pick well worth the investment. The feminine eyelet cotton is dreamy!

4. Bonus: Easy to wear, 100% cotton and machine washable, these Fancysters pants are a must-pack pick for your next sunny trip!

Daytime Pants

5. Our Absolute Favorite: These Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans, available in sizes 2-28 plus, will be your go-to pair of denim. We love that they’re slightly cropped for warm weather!

6. We Also Love: So flowy — and made of breezy viscose! These Dokotoo pants will immediately elevate even a plain tee or cami!

7. We Can’t Forget: Waiting for a chic pair of cargo pants? We’ve got you! Check out these BLANKNYC pants from Revolve in the cutest shade of pink!

Nighttime Pants

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Going out with your friends or for a date night? Slip into these patterned Floerns palazzo pants!

9. We Also Love: When the day cools off and night creeps in, grab a pair of these Maeve faux-leather pants from Anthropologie and get ready for compliments!

10. We Can’t Forget: Love a little shine? These silky satin SweatyRocks pants are gorgeous. So many color options!

11. Bonus: Prepare to sparkle! These glittering, star-print Allegra K pants from Target are absolutely mesmerizing!

Professional Pants

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Heading into the office? This pair of Grapent trousers will go perfectly with a button-up shirt and blazer!

13. We Also Love: Work it at work in a pair of these cropped Nordstrom linen-blend pants. They come in black, tan and white!

14. We Can’t Forget: Having a dress code doesn’t mean you can’t be comfy. Add these Knox Rose pants to your Target cart!

Lounge Pants

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Sometimes, you just need to kick back and relax. During those times, grab these buttery-soft, stretchy Zoosixx pants!

16. We Also Love: If you’re into an athleisure vibe, you’ll quickly fall in love with these Adidas wide leg track pants! Available at Nordstrom!

17. We Can’t Forget: So soft and cozy! Get ready for the best naps ever with a pair of these Amazon Essentials pleated pants!

Looking for something else? Explore more of our favorite products below: