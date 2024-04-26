Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Considering the fact that rich moms tend to have everything they need, sometimes they can be hard to shop for when it comes to Mother’s Day. But nonetheless, we still want to celebrate our moms for all that they do for Us. The best way to do that? Treating them to our lineup of 18 of Mother’s Day gifts that give low-key luxury — but start at just $24.

Whether you’re shopping for a rich mom that loves fashion, being in the kitchen or indulging in self-care time, we’ve found gifts for them all. We’ve rounded up everything from cozy pajamas to luxe kitchenware and even top-rated skincare that any mom in your life is sure to love. Keep scrolling to shop our top low-key luxury Mother’s Day gifts, perfect for any rich mom!

1. Kitchen Cutie: Bring rich mom style into the kitchen too with this mini Le Creuset Round Cocotte that features a cute flower lid — $32!

2. Cozy Cashmere: At the top of the list of rich mom gifts that you simply can’t go wrong with is this cardigan from Quince that’s made of 100% Mongolian cashmere — $100!

3. Lives in lululemon: For the mom who loves to live in lululemon, get her these High-Rise Mini-Flared Pants that she can work out, run errands and pick up the kids in — $118!

4. Wonderfully Woven: Since beach days are right around the corner from Mother’s Day, it’s the perfect time to get her a woven tote like this one from J. Crew — was $118, now $95!

5. Insanely Soft: Give Mom the gift of cozy cuddles with this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket that’s insanely soft — was $158, now $99!

6. Spill the Tea: For moms who love to both spill the tea and drink it, this Intasting electric tea kettle is the perfect pick — $70!

7. Perfect Pan: If you know a mom in need of a new pan, impress them with the gift of the Our Place Always Pan that has a 10-in-1 cooking system — was $150, now $110!

8. Classic Clogs: With their classic suede style and cozy contoured footbed, Mom will never want to take off these Birkenstock Boston clogs — $160!

9. Best for Blowouts: Help Mom give herself her own blowout at home instead of going to the salon with the Shark HD430 FlexStyle Multistyler — was $300, now $240!

10. Major Moisture: A shopper-favorite, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask makes the perfect addition to a Mother’s Day gift basket — $24!

11. Beloved Bag: If you know a mom who has a classic and chic style, consider gifting them the Coach Tabby 20 shoulder bag that’s made of pebbled leather, has the classic Coach “C” in gold and features gold detailing — $350!

12. Pretty Pajamas: One thing Mom can never have too many of? A luxe pair of pajamas like these from Eberjey that’ll help her get her best night’s sleep — $138!

13. Scrumptious Scent: Another gift for Mom you truly can’t wrong with is a candle like this one from Voluspa that will brighten her mood with its French cade lavender smell — $34!

14. Top-Notch Tennis Shoes: Not only are the Allbirds Tree Runners incredibly sleek and comfortable, they’re also sustainably made — $98!

15. Remarkable Robe: Great for lounging around the house in or for creating a spa-like experience post-shower, this Brooklinen Robe is made of luxurious Turkish cotton — was $99, now $74!

16. Posh Perfume: A top-favorite fragrance from the brand, the Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace perfume has key notes of clove oil, chestnut accord and vanilla accord — $165!

17. Wish List Watch: On the wish list of many rich moms is the Jane watch by Breda that has a classic and chic appeal — $195!

18. Summer Sandals: With summer around the corner, rich moms will need stylish sandals in their closets like this pair from Marc Fisher — $85!