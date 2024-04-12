Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are rich moms all around the world, but rich moms in the Hamptons have their own je ne sais quoi. While it might be true that everyone there has their own style, there’s one common thread that connects the fashion sense of all rich Hamptons moms: a refined coastal style with a hint of New York edge. If you’re wanting to incorporate some of that taste into your wardrobe this season, we’ve rounded up 18 stylish pieces rich Hamptons moms would wear for spring below.

From cocktail hours to play dates and brunches, we can see rich moms in the Hamptons wearing all of these chic pieces in the springtime. We’ve included gorgeous floral spring dresses for brunches, polished pants for happy hour and miniskirts for when it starts to warm up. With these 18 pieces, you’ll basically feel like you belong in East Hampton — and they start at just $14.

1. Spring Sweater: Perfect for spring days, this top is made of a warm knit fabric but has cap sleeves to keep you cool — was $29, now $20!

2. Coastal Cardigan: We picture this striped cardigan being draped over a cute spring dress or paired with a pair of jeans and heels — was $15, now $14!

3. Cue the Cocktails! Pull this chic strapless dress out when the first outdoor cocktail party of the year is on the agenda — $51!

4. Pretty Puff Sleeves: A simple puff-sleeve dress like this one is the perfect choice for when you don’t know what to wear — was $51, now $40!

5. Floral and Flowy: With a deep V-neckline, romantic ruffles and mini length, this dress is the perfect pick for a Hamptons date night — was $52, now $41!

6. Yes to Yachts! When paired with white pants, a wedge and a straw tote bag, this striped sweater top says Hamptons yacht club all over it — $26!

7. Luxurious Linen: Linen pants like these from Abercrombie are an absolute essential in the wardrobe of a Hamptons mom — $80!

8. Posh Polo: We could see this cable-knit polo top being the perfect fashion pick for an afternoon on the golf course and for drinks after — was $47, now $25!

9. Poplin Perfection: This puff-sleeve mini dress is so cute and comfortable to wear, you’ll want to throw it on every chance you get — was $80, now $64!

10. One-Shoulder Wonder: A rare find, this one-shoulder linen jumper can be dressed up with heels and some statement jewelry or down with sandals and a tote bag — $40!

11. Top-Notch Tank: A chic style, this crochet knit tank can be paired with a jacket in the spring and worn by itself during summer months — was $29, now $27!

12. Ribbed and Refined: From cocktail hour to spring events, this rib-knit dress is versatile enough to be worn for so many different occasions — $43!

13. Stylish Set: Perfect for play dates and running around with the kids, this knit set is both stylish and comfortable — $46!

14. Must-Have Maxi: You can never go wrong with linen, especially when it comes in a style as chic as this drop-waist maxi dress — $80!

15. Satin Slip: This satin slip skirt can be layered in the spring for warmth and worn with a tank and sandals in the summer to stay cool — was $39, now $27!

16. Quiet Luxury: A clothing classic, this striped button-up top gives quiet luxury vibes, especially when worn with other wardrobe basics — $30!

17. Wonderfully Wrapped: The wrap silhouette of this midi dress looks so stylish, and it also helps to snatch the waistline — was $61, now $48!

18. Crochet Cover-Up: Prep for summer with this ultra-chic crochet cover-up dress that can both be used for the beach or a date night — $23!