Taylor Swift provided the perfect song to welcome Travis Kelce to the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix race on Sunday, May 5.

The singer was not with the NFL star, 34, but a video announcing Kelce’s arrival was shared by the BWT Alpine F1 Team. The social media clip — which showed the Kansas City Chiefs player showing off his Alpine cap while grabbing a bite to eat — was set to Swift’s “Florida!!!” featuring Florence and the Machine, one of the tracks from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

The official F1 Miami Grand Prix X account couldn’t resist making the same Swiftie reference: “Travis Kelce in 🎶Florida!!!🎶.”

Kelce wore a two-piece emerald green outfit that included shorts and short-sleeves, perfect for the warm weather at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida. It was quite a different look from the pinstripe suit and fedora he wore one day prior at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville.

Welcome to Florida, Travis 🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/cEjWG6UCKD — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 5, 2024

Though Swift wasn’t seen at his side, Kelce had plenty of pals nearby. Swift’s close friend Ed Sheeran was in town to watch the race while Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes were also on site.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

News broke in October 2023 that Kelce and Patrick, 28, joined the investment group supporting the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team, with Kelce noting in a statement at the time that he was “thrilled” about the opportunity.

“Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership. It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork and relentless pursuit of success,” Kelce added. “I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Travis Kelce in 🎶Florida!!!🎶 pic.twitter.com/PCEdbd2m4X — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) May 5, 2024

Though Swift was not in attendance, she recently sparked fan theories that she made a reference to Formula 1 in her song “imgonnagetyouback,” which was released as part of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, in April.

Related: All the Famous Names Taylor Swift Drops on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Getty Images (5) The title of Taylor Swift’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, hinted there’d be plenty of literary references throughout her new songs. To the dismay of recovering English majors everywhere, that’s not quite how things played out, but there are still plenty of name-drops — and even a couple of nods to […]

“Small talk, big love, act like I don’t care what you did,” Swift sang on the second verse of the track. “I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch / Then ran and hid.”

Some fans believed Swift was alluding to her rumored 2023 romance with Formula 1’s Fernando Alonso, who has been driving for Team Aston Martin since last year. Alonso, 42, subsequently reacted to the lyrics in a TikTok video, holding a finger over his lips as Swift sang the Aston Martin line. Swifties on social media were quick to note hat Kelce was wearing Aston Martin green on Sunday.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

Amid the hype surrounding The Tortured Poets Department, Swift has been enjoying time off with Kelce. She has been on hiatus from the international leg of her Eras Tour since March and will return to the stage in Paris on Thursday, May 9, while Kelce has been in the NFL offseason since the Kansas City Chiefs’ February Super Bowl victory.

In March, the pair took a romantic vacation to The Bahamas, and in April, they were spotted at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. Later in the month, Swift and Kelce reunited with Patrick and Brittany, 28, at a charity auction for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation in Las Vegas, where Swift donated tickets to the Eras Tour that raked in $80,000.